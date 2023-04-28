CANANDAIGUA — Elizabeth “Liz” Yockel has announced her candidacy for Ontario County clerk.
In a news release, Yockel said she believes it is time for a new beginning in the clerk’s office. She think it is essential — as learned from the covid crisis — to move beyond outdated practices.
Yockel said she will promote cost-effective and easily accessible delivery of services to all county residents. Her plan includes upgrading technology and digitizing records.
“Geneva was particularly hard hit when its DMV office closed due to covid,” she said. “Living in Richmond, I know it’s not just Geneva. We also need to create processes that make services easier to access for all residents across the county.”
The county clerk’s office processes court documents, property records, business filings, certain licenses, and oversees the Department of Motor Vehicles. It brings in almost $2 million in revenue annually.
Yockel was endorsed unanimously by the city of Canandaigua Democratic Committee. She also has been endorsed by the Democratic committees of Richmond and Canadice.
“Liz brings a breadth of experience that is unique: public office holder, small business owner, team leader in the corporate sphere, and attorney in legislative offices,” city Committee Chairman Ryan Wilmer said. “We couldn’t be more pleased to have such a qualified candidate for clerk.”
Yockel is running on the Democratic line in the June 27 primaries.
“We need to get beyond partisan politics to restore integrity to the clerk’s office and focus on providing stable, trustworthy public service,” she said.
In addition to being a small-business owner and former member of the Richmond Town Board, Yockel’s experience includes working in the Vermont Legislature and volunteering with a local land trust as well as sitting on the boards of many nonprofits. She has also served as a senior attorney editor for Thomson Reuters in Rochester and is currently program director for the Rochester Folk Art Guild.
Born and raised in Canandaigua, Yockel has an undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University. She received her master’s and law degrees from Vermont Law School.
She also volunteered for AmeriCorps in the Baltimore public school system.
““I am running for Ontario County clerk because I believe that everyone deserves access to quality services from their government,” Yockel said. “I will listen to residents and businesses in our county and advocate for their needs. I am committed to creating an office that works for everyone.”