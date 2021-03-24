SODUS POINT — For a lot of folks in Wayne County and beyond, there’s no better place to soak up summer than to hit the beach at Sodus Point Park.
However, in 2020, that wasn’t officially allowed. With budget issues and health concerns associated with COVID-19, the county significantly scaled back operations for county parks. The beach at Sodus Point was closed.
Lifeguards weren’t hired, and the county’s highway department did not bring on the seasonal labor that maintains county parks.
At Sodus Point and Williamson’s B. Forman Park, the county’s most popular parks, bathrooms with running water were replaced by port-a-john facilities that County DPW Director Kevin Rooney said were a challenge to keep clean, given the relatively heavy use they got in last year’s hot, dry summer.
Happily, for beach and park lovers, good news is at hand. All the county’s parks will be fully staffed and maintained in 2021. The county highway department is seeking part-time seasonal labor for parks maintenance, and last week, the Board of Supervisors set salaries for Sodus Point lifeguards for 2021 as part of the Department of Aging and Youth budget.
“As it stands right now, we’re opening,” said County Administrator Rick House of the Sodus Point Park Beach, adding that its closure in 2020, “didn’t deter anybody from being on the beach.”
However, House admitted that the single port-a-john placed at the park was not sufficient for the number of people using the beach. Rooney said it was difficult with his limited staff to keep the portable bathrooms at Sodus and Forman clean. Trash removal also was a challenge, he said.
“We struggled up along the lake,” said Rooney, referring to Sodus Point and Forman parks. “We did not perform the way we wanted to.”
“It was not good,” admitted House. “We’re not going to do that again. I think we can start getting back to some sense of normalcy.”
House said his “phone rang off the hook” with complaints about the conditions of the port-a-johns at the two points, but at the point the decision was made to limit park maintenance, there was concern about enforcing ever-evolving state guidelines about social distancing on beaches and reducing capacity.
“It could not have been done,” said House.
Further, Rooney said hygiene protocols at that point in the pandemic indicated the county would need to do far more restroom cleaning than staffing would allow.
Because his department didn’t hire seasonal staff in 2020, Rooney said he’s pretty much starting from scratch for 2021 when it comes to part-time parks maintenance workers.
“We’re really looking at mostly new (hires),” he said. “Lots are college kids. We’re not getting a lot of applications yet.”
Rooney said his crews will head to Sodus Point in early May to redistribute the beach sand that gets displaced each year by the often-blustery winter winds that blow off Lake Ontario.
And beach-goers will no doubt notice the new dune built under the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative — or REDI — to reduce coastal erosion during times of high lake levels. At this point, officials are not predicting lakeshore flooding for the foreseeable future.
Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell is pleased with the news.
“The village is excited the park will be open,” he said. “We look forward to a great summer and hope beach-goers enjoy the new beach dune.”