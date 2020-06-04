GENEVA — Mark Gramling, the first African-American elected to Geneva City Council, told those who attended Wednesday’s rally at Bicentennial Park that he has a lot of white friends — and many of them were in the crowd of several hundred people.
Then he looked them in the eye and had some blunt words for them.
“You don’t know how it feels. You don’t know how it feels to raise black children. You don’t know what it feels like to watch your daughter crying because her hair is not straight like her (white) friends,” Gramling said loudly. “How can I protect her from that? I am talking to every white person in this place.”
Gramling was one of numerous speakers during a sometimes emotional protest organized by the Geneva chapter of the NAACP. It was one of several local rallies following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the pavement by holding a knee against his neck.
Lucile Mallard, the longtime president of the local NAACP, told the crowd that the murder charge against the officer, Derek Chauvin, recently was upgraded from third-degree murder to second-degree murder, and that others officers who stood by as Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground have now been charged.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg. This is not over until there is a conviction and somebody is in jail,” Mallard said. “We should not be satisfied until then.”
Mallard and Gramling praised the organizers of local rallies that started Sunday night and which have been peaceful.
“I am so proud of the young black men and women of this city,” Gramling said.
Many who attended Wednesday’s rally held signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice, No Peace,” “Racism is Real” and “I Can’t Breathe,” which Floyd is heard saying in the video that has been played numerous times on newscasts since his death.
Also speaking Wednesday evening were Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, Mayor Steve Valentino and City Manager Sage Gerling.
“This was a senseless murder by evil human beings. I could not watch the entire video,” Passalacqua said. “Police misconduct is real. Racism is real. As your police chief, I am obligated to call it as I see it. I condemn all dishonest, racist and unethical police officers.”
“I won’t even pretend to put myself in your shoes,” Valentino said. “I am here to listen and understand. We need to have honest conversations about this.”
Several African-American men also spoke, including 2019 Geneva High graduate Akim Hudson.
“The color of your skin is not a curse. It’s divine,” he said. “The support of the white community here means more than you can imagine.”
“We’ve had this systemic knee on our neck for too long. I can’t breathe,” Ahmad Whitfield added. “Stop running and stand up to this. Stop believing that dark skin means darkness.”
“This is not about white vs. black. This is about racism for everybody,” Corey James added. “Change starts now. I’m not asking for it. I’m demanding it.”
Also speaking was Maurice Jenkins, whose brother, Corey Jackson, was killed by a Geneva police officer in a 2011 shooting.
As in previous local rallies, Wednesday’s protest ended with people marching the streets of Geneva.
Gramling, who served one term on City Council, had the most powerful words of the night and again talked to his white friends before wrapping up his speech.
“We are tired. We are tired of excuses. We are tired of being used. We are tired of being profiled. We are tired of people viewing our hair and skin as some kind of weapon, and people thinking it makes us aggressive,” he said. “We are the last hired and the first fired. Use your privilege to hire a brother or sister. Get out of your comfort zone.”