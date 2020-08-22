PENN YAN — When Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike first got word of the mass-casualty accident involving a car and horse-drawn buggy earlier this month, his thoughts quickly went back to July 19, 2011.
That was one of the darkest days in county history, a 90-plus degree scorcher on which five people were killed and 10 injured when a van carrying Amish residents from Steuben County crashed head on into a large tractor near a curve on PreEmption Road in Benton. One of the injured died several days later.
While that crash was caused by another driver under the influence of drugs, Spike couldn’t help but think the worst when he heard of this month’s incident on East Sherman Hollow Road in Jerusalem. That resulted in seven members of a Mennonite family being injured — some seriously — and the horse euthanized.
“Everything and anything that could have happened at that time (in 2011) happened,” Spike said during a recent interview at the sheriff’s office. “When I first heard of the one on Sherman Hollow I thought, ‘Oh, boy, there are so many injuries.’ I started to worry if some of them would be fatal.”
While that wasn’t the case, it provided Spike another talking point for what has become a personal mission since the 2011 disaster — traveling the state and doing PowerPoint presentations for police agencies and first responders on the dangers of cars, pickup trucks, SUVs and tractor-trailers sharing the roads with slow-moving vehicles, commonly referred to by police as SMVs.
To say Spike has become an expert on the subject would not be overstating it. For the past two years he has done presentations for the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and broadened the scope of his PowerPoint. He offered an abridged version of it to the Times recently.
“I actually monitor these accidents from all over the country,” he said. “We’ve seen these kind of accidents here for years, but there are a lot of Amish now in Michigan and Wisconsin ... and as far west as Missouri. They are seeing accidents as well.”
The term SMV, technically, covers vehicles designed to operate under 40 mph. In reality, those vehicles are going much slower, and they include animal-powered buggies, tractors, and bicycles.
Spike said the vast majority of these crashes boil down to a couple of factors: impatience on the part of the motor-vehicle driver and misjudging the amount of time it takes to close on an SMV. That was the case in the Jerusalem crash, which happened near the crest of a hill and resulted in the driver — who was not impaired or distracted — being charged with traffic violations.
“The driver just came up on the buggy too fast,” he said. “Closure time is a big deal. It takes just 5 seconds to go 400 feet at 55 mph.”
Spike, the county’s longtime sheriff, has developed a good relationship with the local Mennonite and Amish communities. His officers talk to them on the rules of the road, which include the familiar triangle-shaped orange or red emblems on Mennonite buggies and farm equipment.
“They have a live-and-let-live attitude when it comes to these accidents,” he said, adding that the county has 23 Mennonite schools and his deputies have been to 18 of them for bike education programs. “They say it’s God’s will.”
“We have to trust them,” John Hoover, a deacon in the Mid-West Old Order Mennonite Church, said of motor-vehicle drivers. “We hope they slow down and take care.”
There are usually several accidents per year involving motor vehicles and horse-drawn buggies in Yates County. While there aren’t that many in neighboring Ontario County, Sheriff Kevin Henderson said there have been some, along with bad crashes involving cars and tractors.
“I know people are busy and we are all running from one place to another, but when people come across a farm vehicle, horse and buggy, or a bike, their thought is, ‘I am going to blast around it,’ “ Henderson said.
The issue got personal for Henderson two months ago. A Rochester police lieutenant and town of Canandaigua resident he knew, Aaron Colletti, was killed when his bike was hit by a pickup truck in the town. The driver was charged with failure to use due care.
“We have just a few Amish here, but we do engage our Mennonite elders and meet their needs too. They are an integral part of our community,” Henderson said. “As far as bikes, Canandaigua Lake is very popular for bicyclists, including large groups that go around the lake. They have a right to the road as well. My advice for drivers is to simply slow down and give them adequate space. If you don’t, you could cause injury or death, and you have to live with that.”
Rick and Laura Pedersen, owners of Pedersen Farms in the town of Seneca, stress safety with all their employees when driving farm equipment on local roads. Those workers are told to stay as far to the right of the road as possible, but they need to avoid hitting mailboxes and can’t weave side to side, which is more dangerous.
“Most drivers are considerate, but there are some that get very impatient and try to pass in places where visibility is poor,” Laura Pedersen said. “Farm equipment has gotten bigger, but we trying our best to make it safer going down the road. As a result of more traffic ... we have added blinking lights, turning signals and reflective tape to the backs of our big equipment, tractors and wagons, and SMV emblems are also legally required on slow-moving vehicles.”
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said his county has a large Amish community in the south end and Mennonites in many areas. While vehicle/buggy collisions are few compared to Yates County, he worries about young Amish males driving buggies.
“You have a 90,000-pound tractor-trailer sharing the road on a state highway with a 10-year-old kid driving a buggy,” he said. “We have one or two accidents per year, but not like Yates. It’s pretty flat here, while Yates is hilly.”
Like Spike and Henderson, Luce believes impatience and failure to judge sight and distance are big factors.
“People are just in such a hurry today. They are passing on bad locations and just don’t want to slow down,” he said. “You shouldn’t be driving 65 miles an hour around a buggy or tractor. You have to slow down — period. Even if you slow down a lot, you are only going to take a few seconds off your time for where you are going. For a few seconds, why are we risking people’s lives?”
Spike said the 2011 crash in Benton, which became national news, is the deadliest accident in state history involving a slow-moving vehicle. While this month’s incident in Jerusalem didn’t turn out that way, the sheriff’s office started getting calls from numerous media outlets — including CNN and Fox News — shortly after the accident.
“It didn’t take long for word to get around,” he said. “There is a lot more awareness now, but we are still seeing too many of these.”