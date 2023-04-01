HOPEWELL — Those out for a spring stroll on the Ontario Pathways trail may notice some new signs on its stretch near Canandaigua.
The signs are courtesy of the efforts of Rhianna Yates, 18, who conceived of and oversaw their installation as part of her Eagle Scout project.
Yates, the daughter of John and Janelle Yates, joined the Boy Scouts in 2019, the first year girls were allowed to do so. She is one of 11 members of the all-female Troop 6029 in the Glacier Lakes District of the Seneca Waterways Council.
Yates, who has been home-schooled since fourth grade, said she was drawn to the Boy Scouts because of an uneven experience with Girl Scouts. She also had some family familiarity with Boy Scouts: Her older brother Austin earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2012 as a member of Troop 29, and her younger brother Quillin is a member of that troop.
Joining the Boys Scouts also fit with some of her personal goals.
“I really wanted the communication skills ... and I really hoped being in leadership positions would help me become a better public speaker,” she said.
For Yates, joining became a baptism by fire. Since she was the only member of the new troop with Scouting experience, she was thrust into the position of senior patrol leader.
“I kind of went head first into the top leadership role, which was fairly stressful,” said Yates, who attended National Youth Leadership Training sessions to learn the necessary skills to lead her troop.
Those experiences paid off when it was time to engage others in her Eagle Scout project, which Yates said she wanted to reflect her interests in marine biology, conservation, writing, and photography. She joked that “there’s not exactly an ocean around here,” so consequently settled on something related to Canandaigua Lake and the Canandaigua Outlet, which runs behind her family’s property.
“I realized that the Ontario Pathways crosses over the Outlet, and if I wanted to gear my project toward conservation and education, the community nature trail would do just fine,” Yates wrote in a piece for the Ontario Pathways newsletter.
Yates solicited donations from the Red Jacket Rotary Club and Canandaigua Main Street businesses, raising about $2,000 for the materials necessary for the supplies and installation of the signs; she donated the unused funds to Ontario Pathways. What began as a plan for two large signs evolved into 20 signs along a 1½-mile stretch starting at the trail’s Ontario Street parking lot in Canandaigua and heading east toward the Ontario County Fairgrounds in Hopewell.
Yates walked the trail with her mother and used it as inspiration, taking pictures of flora and fauna along it, then researching the images to provide short narratives on each, as well as QR codes for people to access additional information on their phones. A total of 18 explanatory animal and plant signs were erected, as well as two larger DEC invasive species signs with boot brushes. Ewing Graphics made the vinyl parts of the signs, while Grains of Steel cut the metal backings and composite for them.
Yates enlisted the help of 19 fellow Scouts and seven parents; together, the group dug holes for each of the signs, placed the posts, filled the holes with concrete, and attached the signs to the posts. They did a little trail maintenance as well, sawing a dead tree down.
“I’m very happy with how it turned out,” Yates said. “I feel like it ended up better than I thought it would.”
Sue Turner, a special projects coordinator with Ontario Pathways who has overseen that organization’s Pumpkin Walk fundraiser in the past, worked with Yates during her project and said the organization was very pleased with the results.
“The plaques now enhance people’s experience on the trail in a number of ways,” Turner wrote in an email. “They provide interesting information on a few birds, mammals and plants in our area, and if people want more in-depth information, they can use the QR codes on each plaque to go to Rhianna’s source material. In addition, for frequent users of that section of the trail, the plaques offer something different to look at in the winter season when the vegetation has died away and the landscape is a bit drab.”
Yates also was honored by state Sen. Pam Helming in March with a New York State Senate proclamation at a Court of Honor Ceremony at the Hopewell Fire Department, a fitting time during Women’s History Month. She was recognized as the first female Eagle Scout for the Seneca Waterways Council.
Yates intends to attend the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau in the fall to study marine biology. Before she departs, the Ontario Pathways team is hoping she will lead a hike to showcase the trail’s new signs at 10 a.m. June 3 for National Trails Day, when Pathways will be hosting the Botanical Society.