HOPEWELL — The terms sex trafficking and human trafficking evoke images of girls or young adult females being sold or “pimped out” by older men.
While that can be the case, youth advocates say the issue is far-reaching and falls under the term exploitation, or “sexploitation” — and it does happen locally.
“I do think there is a misconception of, ‘Not my town, not my kid.’ What we are seeing is there is a lot of youth being exploited on the internet ... by sexual predators who are seeking them out due to a vulnerability,” said Melissa Gilbert, child advocacy coordinator for Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes. “It could be a mental health issue or the victim being from a single-parent home — someone who is not having their social-media use monitored.
“These internet predators are targeting young kids to send pictures, to send videos, and making threats to share those pictures and videos if they don’t send more. We see more of that happening here.”
Gilbert spoke to the Times recently in an interview at the office of Marsha Foote, director of the Ontario County Youth Bureau.
“Every year the youth bureau gives out awards to high school students from our local school districts. These are kids that have had challenges and obstacles in their life, but are still coming out successful because they had the right supports in their life,” Foote said. “The kids we are looking at here are missing those support pieces and they are searching outside their homes and schools for it, and that is how they are getting caught in this dark web of exploitation and trafficking. It does exist here.”
Through the first nine months of 2022, Geneva-based Safe Harbors had identified 44 youths who are possible victims of trafficking and exploitation.
“That eclipsed our number from all of last year and we still have nearly three months to go this year,” Gilbert said.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton has worked several trafficking cases in the city. He also has collaborated with the FBI, state police, U.S. Border Patrol, and several other agencies in related investigations.
“Trafficking is very common, but most people don’t know it occurs because it is typically not someone’s preconceived idea of what trafficking is,” he said. “I would say an overwhelming majority of the population believes trafficking is something that happens like on the movie ‘Taken.’ This, simply, is not how it works at all.
“All of my investigations, some of which have led to other states and countries, are very similar. The victims have all been female, age ranging from their teens to adulthood, and they all believe their ‘trafficker’ is their boyfriend or girlfriend, or a close friend — someone they love. The victims perform sexual acts on others as part of their ‘relationship.’ These victims are simply brainwashed by their trafficker. They generally perform sex acts on other people in lieu of drugs, alcohol, money, or whatever else they want.”
“These predators exploit kids sexually by grooming them and promising them things like vapes, new expensive cell phone — things they can’t afford on their own,” Gilbert said. “The predator doesn’t have to be a stranger. It can be a family member, a friend, some kind of relative. In most cases it is.”
Trafficking is categorized into:
• Human trafficking — The use of force, fraud and coercion to benefit from someone’s work of service, in the form of forced labor or sexual exploitation.
• Sex trafficking — Being forced to have sex or do sexual things in exchange for anything of value. This can include food, clothing, a place to stay, jewelry, money, or drugs; it can also include being forced to make pornography or create sexual images that are sold and profited by a trafficker.
• Labor trafficking — Forced labor. Examples are withholding work papers and documentation, poor working conditions, working above your means, and withholding pay. It can include domestic servants, farm labor, factory workers, and others forced to work under inhumane conditions with little pay.
Foote and Gilbert are working with the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes to give the issue more public attention. They have reached out to school districts, libraries, churches, and other possible “safe havens.”
“We want people to be vigilant. If you see something that doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t, so say something,” Gilbert said. “We are working with community partners to be on the lookout for this activity and report it. If someone believes they are a victim, we encourage them to talk to somebody at school — a counselor.
“Sometimes these kids feel embarrassed or they think what happened isn’t a big deal, but they know something doesn’t feel right. I tell kids to listen to their gut. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not right. If you tell somebody and maybe they don’t believe you, tell somebody else, and if that person isn’t hearing you, tell somebody else. I know that sounds discouraging, but tell somebody until they believe you. There is always somebody here to answer the phone and I will believe you. Our job is to believe a child first and let the professionals (law enforcement) figure out the facts later.”
“We would rather you be wrong that not say anything,” Foote added.
According to some sources, it is estimated that between 15,000 and 50,000 women and children are forced into sexual slavery in the U.S. every year. However, that number can vary greatly, as it is very difficult to research, and many victims do not come forward — some of those out of fear.
“We have the support of law enforcement ... but is it something the person wants to report?” Gilbert said. “We do have resources to keep them safe. We can assist with orders of protection.”
“It is really difficult to prosecute,” Foote added. “Traffickers are very, very good at their business.”
Gilbert and Foote said while the “dark web” is where most of the exploitation happens, it can start on a seemingly harmless website.
“Many apps that kids use today, even to play video game, have chat and other features that allow you to send photos to others ... and kids do send explicit photos over these apps,” Gilbert said.
Foote said she and Gilbert have public service announcements and are looking for local radio stations to broadcast them.
“I would also like traffickers and groomers to know — enough,” Foote said. “Leave our kids alone. Stop hurting them.”