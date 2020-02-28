SENECA FALLS — From today until April 30, visitors to the Women’s Rights National Historical Park can view a youth art exhibit entitled “Pictures of Equality.”
Nearly 500 students from 20 schools in New York, Colorado, Wyoming, North Carolina, Montana and Illinois created art that responds to the question “What does it mean to be equal?’’
The exhibit will be on display in the Visitor Center gallery. It is free and open to the public.
“The work these talented students created is inspiring,” said Andrea DeKoter, acting superintendent of the park. “As a site dedicated to the struggle for women’s equality, it’s especially fitting that we can display artistic pieces exploring what this history and its legacy means to young people from across the country.”
The park, established in 1980, tells the story of the start of the women’s rights movement beginning in Seneca Falls with the first women’s rights convention in July 1848.
The Visitor Center is at 136 Fall St.