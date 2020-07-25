GENEVA — City police have charged one juvenile with felony burglary in the Castle Minimart break-in and say that several others could be charged.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said Friday that the youth has been charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He said the name or gender of the juvenile could not be released due to their age.
City police responded to the store just after 7 a.m. Thursday. The owner, Amita Patel, told the Finger Lakes Times that when she arrived to open the store around that time, she found the front window smashed, and she called 911.
Patel said more than $500 was stolen along with Juul pods, tobacco products and some food. She turned over video surveillance from inside the store to police and opened the store later in the day after boarding up the window and cleaning up inside.
Several hours later on Thursday, police and a K-9 unit from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were seen at a house on Elm Street near Elmcrest Apartments. Geneva PD Detective J.D. Winter was seen talking to a person or people in the back of the house and later went inside with other officers.
Minutes later, a person who appeared to be a young woman was taken out of the house in handcuffs and put in a patrol vehicle. Valenti said he could not say if that was the juvenile charged.
“We did take one juvenile female into custody, and also some others. As of now, we have charged one person with burglary,” he said. “There were multiple people in the store, and this is an ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Winter at (315) 828-6780. People also can call 911, (315) 781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.