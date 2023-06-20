ROMULUS — The Romulus Central School District has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian Emma Yuhas
The daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Yuhas, Emma has committed herself to a successful and balanced lifestyle of academia, athletics, and extra-curricular activities. As a result, she will graduate with a New York State Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation.
Yuhas’ challenging workload has included 44 Gemini course credits — college-level courses taught in high school — and she has earned nothing less than a 97 in those courses. She is the recipient of the University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, the Keuka College George H. Ball Award, the Le Moyne College Heights Award, the Russell Sage College Student Sage Award, and the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholar Award.
Yuhas has been an active participant in RCS National Honor Society, student council, varsity basketball and soccer, and is vice president of her graduating class. She volunteers with her church youth group, Romulus Bitty Ball, and her Girl Scout troop, where she earned the Bronze and Silver awards after logging more than 150 hours of community service. She was nominated by the Romulus staff to be the recipient of the DAR Good Citizenship Award.
Yuhas plans to attend the University of Connecticut in the fall, where she will major in Environmental Science.
Salutatorian Brooke Donnelly
The daughter of Matthew and Erin Donnelly, Brooke’s intellectual fortitude and her unwavering drive to excel academically have earned her a New York State Regents Diploma with Honors and CDOS credential.
Academically, she has taken 40 college credits through the Gemini Program, as well as additional college courses by way of the Early Scholars Program through Finger Lakes Community College. She is a member of the RCS National Honor Society and is Student Council president. Her academic honors include the Keuka College George H. Ball Award, the Le Moyne College Heights Award, the Russell Sage College Student Sage Award, the Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award, the Elmira College Key Award, and the Hobart and William Smith Finger Lakes Scholar Award.
Additionally, Donnelly is enrolled in the Cosmetology program through the W-FL Technical and Career Center, where she will have logged in a minimum of 1,000 hours between her program and volunteering on the weekend at a local salon. She will have satisfied all requirements to sit for her licensure exam for Cosmetology.
She plans to attend Hobart and William Smith Colleges in the fall, double majoring in Management and Entrepreneurship, and Psychology, while minoring in Religious Studies.