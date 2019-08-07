PHELPS — An electronics design and manufacturing facility in this Ontario County village plans to add up to 20 new jobs as part of an $800,000 project.
The project at Z-Axis will include installing updated equipment and additional surface mount technology (SMT) lines. It was announced by Empire State Development, which is providing up to $150,000 through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program.
“The decision by Z-Axis to further expand in Ontario County reflects the success of our strategic investments to revitalize the upstate economy by adding jobs and opportunity,” Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State Development, said in a press release.
The Excelsior funds will be provided for the company’s job creation commitment of 20 new jobs over the next three years. About 80 jobs will be retained with the facility upgrade.
Greater Rochester Enterprise also assisted with the project, which is expected to be complete this summer.
“We have built our business on the ability to anticipate our customers’ changing needs, and the agility to continually adapt our production lines and skills to meet those needs,” said Michael Allen, president and board chairman of Z-Axis. “This requires constant investment in equipment, along with access to world-class talent in electrical engineering, manufacturing engineering, management, and electronics assembly. This has been a successful formula for us here in Western New York and we look forward to continued growth.”
Founded in 1989, Z-Axis provides design, prototyping and manufacturing services for complex electronic products and electromechanical assemblies. The company also designs and manufactures commercial, industrial and medical power supplies under its Bear Power Supplies brand.
The 32,000-square-foot facility on Route 96 includes both electronic design and contract manufacturing centers. Z-Axis’ expertise includes analog, digital, mixed-signal, linear and power systems design together with high-tech electronics manufacturing in the United States.
“Z-Axis’ success in the village of Phelps and Ontario County is exciting for all of the residents and businesses of the Finger Lakes region,” said state Sen. Pam Helming. “It means local jobs for local people, and it ensures our communities can continue to thrive and our local economy can continue to grow.”
“Upgrading the Z-Axis facility in Phelps is a testament to the company’s continued success and commitment to the Finger Lakes region,” state Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb added. “Retaining critical jobs here while taking steps to increase the workforce is a win-win for the company and our community.”
“This is a strategic business for Ontario County,” said Jack Marren, chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. “We are pleased Michael Allen and his team are investing in tomorrow at Z-Axis.”
