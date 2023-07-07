SENECA FALLS — As promised, the attorney representing Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, Waterloo Container, and town of Waterloo property owner Dixie Lemmon is appealing the ruling nullifying the town’s Local Law 3-2016.
Doug Zamelis of Cooperstown filed a notice of appeal regarding state Supreme Court Judge Dan Doyle’s June 9 decision. Zamelis is expected to argue the Town Board followed the State Environmental Quality Review process correctly when adopting Local Law 3-2016, the main point in Doyle’s decision to overturn it.
The law required Seneca Meadows Inc. to close its Route 414 landfill by Dec. 31, 2025. SMI, which is owned by Texas-based Waste Connections, sued the town and others, claiming the board did not take the required “hard look” at the environmental impacts, as stipulated by SEQR.
The town did not defend the local law in court, nor does it plan to appeal Doyle’s ruling.
Zamelis said he has six months to file an appeal formally, but expects to do that much sooner.
The appeal will be heard by the Fourth Judicial Department Appellate Division in Rochester, a five-judge panel.