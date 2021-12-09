SENECA FALLS — Eight months after retiring, Dean Zettlemoyer is back as the town’s zoning and code enforcement officer.
The Town Board voted Tuesday to name Zettlemoyer as interim zoning and code enforcement officer, a position he held for several years before leaving in April.
The position has been vacant since the Nov. 17 death of Richard Stabinsky, the man who succeeded Zettlemoyer.
The board also voted to authorize a search for a permanent appointment to the part-time position. Zettlemoyer, a retired police officer, will serve until that appointment is made.