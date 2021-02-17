GENEVA — The demand for the suburban-type housing that has dominated the region’s market for decades is changing. So says John Steinmetz, a consultant with Barton & Loguidice, the agency overseeing the city’s zoning update.
“Housing demand in our neck of the woods has really shifted from large-lot, single-family homes to something smaller, something more manageable,” Steinmetz said at a virtual community meeting last week on mixed-residential zoning proposed under a city-wide rezoning update.
With an aging population of empty nesters, there is greater demand for apartments and condominiums, or as he called it, “middle housing.”
“People are looking for smaller living arrangements that are in close proximity to goods and services,” Steinmetz said.
He said providing “denser, more diverse housing complexes” is a way to answer the growing demand for such options in the region, and in particular, the city.
One of the areas where Barton & Loguidice envisions this type of housing is on the city’s southern end along Lochland Road (Route 14) in the city’s Ward 1.
The area currently is zoned agriculture-residential, but planners are proposing a mixed-residential district for the west side of Lochland between Snell Road and touching parts of Slosson Lane and Jay Street. A mixed-use zoning is eyed for the eastern side of Lochland that reflects existing hospitality industry uses.
The rezoning on the west side of Lochland would allow single-, two- and multi-family dwellings.
However, the proposed zone would touch what is classified as a low-density housing district along Slosson Lane.
That proposal concerns Peg Bonder, who lives on Slosson. She said she carried a petition around her neighborhood and virtually everyone was against the mixed residential zoning proposal offered in the draft.
She said it would bring high-density housing too close to their single-family neighborhood, affecting the character of their street and property values.
An alternative proposal for the mixed residential zone offered last week by Barton & Loguidice would require larger lot sizes and setbacks and buffer areas from existing single-family neighborhoods. Any dwelling over six units would require a special use permit, said Barton & Loguidice consultant Molly Gaudioso.
Regardless of any modifications, some neighbors want the current agricultural/residential zone, with its larger lot size requirements, to remain.
“In my opinion, what has been proposed is unacceptable,” Bonder told Steinmetz and Gaudioso. “My property value is going to drop, and you know my taxes aren’t going to drop.”
Added Mary Bogin, also a Slosson Lane resident: “Keep the current zone of AR.”
Gaudioso stressed, however, that the zoning change would not allow high-density housing to sit next to single-family homes.
“Any of the higher-density (housing) would not be permitted behind or to the north of homes on Snell Road, immediately south to homes on Jay or immediately east to homes on Slosson,” she explained.
Gaudioso said housing adjacent to those existing neighborhoods must match existing development and would require the larger lot sizes in the low-density zone that is proposed for much of Slosson.
“I know it’s confusing because it looks like we blend it (and) zoned everything to be potentially multi-family, and that’s not the case,” she stressed.
City Planner Katie Labbe said Tuesday that the rezoning project is far from complete and that more meetings like the one last week are in the works in an effort to involve the community.
Labbe said the rezoning process has “slowed down significantly per Council’s request.”
She said the city is hoping to have a new draft out around the end of March or early April, with more community meetings, and possible adoption in May.
“This is really tentative and will be based on resident and Council feedback, especially if they feel like they need more time reviewing it,” said Labbe.
She noted the new housing proposals are in response to a longtime interest by Council to increase development within the city and add to its struggling tax base.
“Molly and John’s initial proposed mixed residential district is in response to that idea of increasing development,” she said. “Especially with the proposed MR in Ward 1, the majority of that area is some of the last large, undeveloped, non-industrial park, land in the city.”
Labbe said that ultimately, “it’s Council’s decision on which direction they want to take the zoning, but Molly and John have provided and will continue to provide options that cover all aspects of the land use spectrum, from popular development styles to non-development. Based off of Council and resident feedback, Molly and John have already presented ways to decrease potential development density in the Ward 1 MR district if there is still a desire to potentially have development in that area. There is a lot of flexibility in the process.”