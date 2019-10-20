GENEVA — The city, in the midst of updating its aging zoning code, will host a community discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 22, that is focused on the three historic districts.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in Room B of the Geneva Housing Authority, 41 Lewis St.
Barton & Loguidice is providing the city assistance with the zoning code update.
The city said it has three registered historic districts: South Main Street-Pulteney Park; Genesee Park; and Geneva Commercial (in downtown).
The city will discuss and get feedback on the following:
• How the current zoning regulations work and support the current historic districts;
• An idea to utilize the zoning tool of historic overlay districts;
• Successes and failures in other communities.
For a review of the summaries from other community input sessions, as well as Barton & Loguidice’s assessment of the city’s current zoning code, check out the following:
• Geneva Code Assessment https://bit.ly/32tJBJi.
Geneva Stakeholder Summary https://bit.ly/2OZVe6N.
Geneva Zoning Workshop https://bit.ly/2J4Yav0.
Geneva Public Input Summary https://adobe.ly/2Br6ReU.
The city said the next Zoning Update Steering Committee meeting, which was set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, has been postponed.
Barton & Loguidice project lead is John Steinmetz. He can be reached with questions or comments at jsteinmetz@bartonandloguidice.com.