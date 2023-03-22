GENEVA — The Zonta Club of Geneva has chosen Dr. Elizabeth “Beth” Newell as its Rose recipient for 2023.
Each year the Zonta awards a yellow rose to a woman who inspires and exemplifies the organization’s mission of Making the World a Better Place by Empowering Women. This year, clubs around the world are honoring women of STEM education involved in climate change.
Newell retired recently after teaching biology at Hobart and William Smith Colleges for 30 years. Her area of emphasis was plant ecology.
She was innovative in developing courses such as agricultural ecology, in which she drew on the expertise of local farmers and Cornell researchers and included taking them to visit a variety of farms to observe conservation practices.
Another course she developed is a senior seminar called the biological responses to climate change that brings together the skills and information biology majors have learned over their time at HWS.
Her research time in Panama and Costa Rica gave her firsthand knowledge in teaching a class called tropical biology. She has led students on excursions to southern Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, and Australia. The majority of biology students are women, with the largest percentage going into health-related professions and the second-most popular being environmental professions.
Newell’s impact on the world has not been confined to the Finger Lakes; she received a Diplomacy Fellowship from the American Association for the Advancement of Science to work at USAID on challenges related to agricultural development and disaster assistance. She has worked with asylum seekers on the Mexican border to help protect them from cartels and provide support.
She serves the Finger Lakes community by serving on the board of Geneva Music Festival, Session at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, The Presbytery of Geneva co-chair of the Committee on Ministry, board of the Phelps Democratic Committee, and the Kashong Conservation Committee. For fun, Beth sings in the HWS Community Chorus and is an active member of the Lakeland Rovers Hiking Club.