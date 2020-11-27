JUNIUS — The driver who caused an accident on the Thruway nearly three months ago, resulting in the death of two children, will not face criminal charges.
“Following a thorough investigation and after consultation with the Seneca County District Attorney’s Office, the State Police has determined that no criminal charges will be filed in this case, and the investigation is now closed,” the state police said in a press release issued Friday afternoon.
The driver of the pickup truck, Abraham Hara, 73, of Geneva, was issued a ticket for a vehicle and traffic law infraction, although state police did not specify the nature of the ticket.
The chain-reaction crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 in the westbound lanes near the Junius Ponds rest area. On the day of the accident, police said traffic was slowing for a lane closure when Hara failed to slow down and hit a minivan from behind. The impact caused the minivan to hit a small passenger vehicle, which subsequently hit a tractor-trailer.
Sisters Maryella Annal, 11, and Elizabeth Annal, 9, of Baldwinsville, Onondaga County — they were passengers in the minivan — died in the crash. Police said both were wearing seat belts. Their parents, Thomas, 54, and Maureen, 50, suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, Kelsy Wilson, 25, of Elmira, was taken to Geneva General Hospital for evaluation.
Neither Hara nor the driver of the tractor-trailer, whom police did not name, was hurt.
The westbound lanes of the Thruway were closed for several hours while police and other first responders worked the scene.