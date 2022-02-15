LYONS — The anticipated game between Lyons and Palmyra-Macedon boys basketball programs that was originally scheduled for Feb. 4 was postponed due to winter weather. The new date for the game is Thursday, Feb 17.
In order to be allowed admittance into the game, fans must have a ticket that was given away prior to the game on Feb. 4. All tickets have been distributed for this game. Lyons athletics apologizes for the inconvenience.
The Finger Lakes East league champions in the Pal-Mac Red Raiders (12-6, 11-2) will reignite a storied Route 31 rivalry with Wayne County champions Lyons Lions (17-1, 15-0) in each team’s final game of the regular season.
Thursday marks the end of the regular season for both boys and girls basketball. Seedings for the sectional tournament will be announced soon after and the sectional tournament begins Tuesday, Feb. 22.