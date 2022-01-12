Eleven counties in Central and Western New York, including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates, have sent a two-page letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking her to reconsider a mandate requiring healthcare workers to receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster within two weeks of being eligible for one.
The mandate was approved by the state health council on Tuesday.
The letter to Hochul said the counties “would be in favor of offering a test-out option for fully vaccinated healthcare workers who do not receive the recommended booster shot within the prescribed timeframe on a temporary basis until the Omicron wave subsides and the hospital capacity crisis abates.”
Read the letter at fltimes.com.