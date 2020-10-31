GENEVA — The Geneva Center of Concern’s annual Operation Merry Christmas is now underway.
Since 1972, the organization has provided a complete holiday meal, age-appropriate gifts for those younger than 18, family games, books, winter clothing, and personal care items to Geneva residents in need.
Applications for gifts will be taken in the thrift store Nov. 2-13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Applications for food will be taken during the month of November in the food pantry.
The Center also is in need of new, unwrapped gifts as well as turkeys, hams, and assorted holiday foods for their boxes.
For more information about Operation Merry Christmas, call (315) 789-1117, email genevacoc@gmail.com, or visit genevacenterofconcern.org.