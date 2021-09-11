Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about this 9/11 reminiscence is that it records how a not-very-spectacular day on one of the most spectacular days in American history was spent.
Tuesday, September 11, 2001, dawned beautifully in Geneva — sunny and warm. I was not teaching that day, and so my wife, Tracy, and I had planned a trip to Rochester General Hospital, where she would have a regular checkup following up her surgery some months prior for a cancerous growth.
Tracy’s appointment in Rochester went extremely well, and as we arrived at the toll taker’s window at the parking lot, I asked the ticket taker how she was. She replied that she was miserable! When I asked why, she said, in barely contained rage: “They’ve attacked my city!” I had no idea what she’s talking about, at which point she informed me, a transistor radio talking in the background, that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center in New York City and that many people had died.
We headed home, arriving there just in time to see the first World Trade Tower collapse. We were shocked and horrified. For the next two hours we stayed glued to the television, until I remembered we had an appointment at the veterinary service in Penn Yan.
When I got home from that, I walked over to campus to see how things were faring. It was still a lovely day, but the quad, normally bustling with students playing Frisbee and dogs romping, was deserted. There was no one anywhere to be seen, either coming in or out of the dorms or classroom buildings.
As I made my way quietly and sadly around the quad, I happened to meet President Mark Gearan. He looked haggard; it must’ve been an awful day for him. I told him that Tracy and I were particularly worried because two of our dearest friends, whom we knew to have been working in the World Trade Center that day, we did not know the fate of, even though we had tried to contact them by phone numbers of times. Mark said that everyone in his office, and indeed the entire administrative staff of the Colleges, had been on the phone all day trying to get through to and verify the status of all the HWS people we knew to be working in lower Manhattan.
He told me that, thus far, everyone seemed to be OK. For the remainder of the day, Tracy and I continued to be glued to the television as, slowly, the news of the disaster unfolded. An unspectacular traverse through a spectacular day!
By the end of the day — thankfully! — we had made contact with our friends who had been at Ground Zero and who had gotten out before the towers fell and had walked all the way back to their apartment on the upper West Side.