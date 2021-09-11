I was in South Carolina at the time, not NY, but I was a fourth-grader in math class when students started to be pulled out of school. By the time my grandfather picked me up at 4, I was one of maybe twenty students left at my after-school program that usually held triple that number. I didn’t see any photos of the attack until I got home. I don’t even think we were told anything happened. But we didn’t have our classes as usual and the teachers just went through their paces, becoming babysitters rather than teachers.
— Joshua Metheney
•••
My husband and I were running on the treadmills at the Geneva YMCA upstairs and the news was on the TV. I just remember it feeling so surreal. I thought it was a joke. Then we finished up and went home and turned the news on and it was everywhere. That’s when it really set in. I remember it like it was yesterday.
— Lauren Schrader
•••
My daughter had dance class at the Y that morning. I was in the lobby with my son, when conversation at the desk drew me over. They said a plane crashed into the WTC, and I recall thinking “What a horrible accident,” until the second plane hit and it was clear it was no accident. My husband was trying to reach me on my cell phone from work, just to reassure himself that we were OK. The rest of the day was spent in shock, trying to stay up to date while keeping the kids innocent of the tragedy.
— Nancy Healy
• • •
I remember being on the phone with an insurance agent who was in Tower 2 and heard her scream, “There is a second plane!” I never heard from her again. It was horrible, especially since I didn’t know the first Tower had been hit until that happened. I followed it on TV then.
— Theresa Cappello
• • •
I was working at Corning’s fiber optics plant in Rochester. Word spread quickly throughout the plant and many of us crowded into the buildings employee workout facility to watch a TV mounted on the wall.
Most of us thought that there was going to be an immediate need for vast amounts of blood for the injured and went to donate. It was later, that we realized that this was not the case. A person was either dead or alive, there was no in-between. Quite a somber thought as I reflect on the events of 9/11.
— Joe Tomanek
• • •
It was Day #1 of a reunion of Sampson Navy Veterans at Sampson Park, but I was preparing to pick up a friend from the hospital. I flipped on The Today Show. The only place I wanted to be was at the reunion with those men whose valor had saved us once before.
The next morning at Sampson, I found men, somber, but stalwart. Someone had plugged in a small radio and set it on a stool. It played continuously. Someone had fashioned a sign-up sheet from a piece of poster board for “anyone who wanted to re-up.”
— Ellen Clark, Seneca Falls
• • •
I remember the day as if it was yesterday. A the time I was employed by the Town of Farmington in the water wastewater department. It was a bright sunny morning. We were installing a water main on Fox Road. I was working on a hydrant, when the radio in the truck was on and news broke in that the towers had been hit. It was a day that I will remember for the rest of my life, God bless all that parished on that day, and God bless all the first responders.
— Tim Scoon
• • •
I was in Washington D.C. attending an EPA meeting on September 11. A dozen of us were in a conference room when someone entered and announced the attack in New York City. We left the room to watch the news. When we returned, I glanced out the window and saw smoke arising from the Pentagon. It was definitely time to leave DC. Planes and trains were stopped but I was able to rent a car. I offered a ride to a couple of businessmen whose plane had been grounded on its way to Syracuse. Downtown traffic was terrible and military jets crowded the airspace. Once we got on the highway, there was no traffic except for patrol cars blocking the exits. We just wanted to get home.
— Tony Shelton