The events of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, remain like screenshots in my mind, now 20 years later. Blue skies, fighter jets screaming by, the smell left in the air.
It was a typical morning, going to work at 1 World Financial Center in Manhattan.
All of my coworkers and I felt the building and our desks shake when the first plane hit. We looked outside our windows and saw papers flying in the air, suspended — strange since none of the nearby buildings had windows that would open.
Within minutes, I went outside, down the stairs. I called my parents and told them that they should turn on the TV, that I was OK but didn’t know what was happening. Then came the shrieking sound somewhere very close by, as if we were under attack in a war.
I ran north with a group up the West Side Highway, passing the FBI running in the other direction, into the World Trade Center area. Looking back downtown as I walked up the highway, I saw the towers fall, black and white smoke billowing into the clear blue sky.
People stood around parked cars, their radios playing the news for others to hear. I waited in line with others who were trying to get through to loved ones. I was lucky enough to get in touch with someone who would relay the message that I was OK, looking for any information on my then-fiancé, who worked in the same building I did, and his cousin, who worked at Cantor Fitzgerald across the street from us.
I stopped by a friend’s house in the Village to take a breather from the chaos. It was the first time I heard the names Taliban and Al Qaeda, now watching the news flow.
I walked home to my apartment on the Upper West Side. All public transportation ceased, so everyone walked. It felt like I was part of the Exodus, everyone streaming into the streets, knowing their journey was going to be long.
That night Mike, now my husband, and I rode our bikes through the dark and empty streets of midtown and Times Square to the NYPD missing persons station to file a report for his cousin, Aram Iskenderian. He was a father of four, living on Long Island, married to Sheri, his high school sweetheart. We went that night, knowing there was little chance he would have survived the attacks, but we were the closest and most able in the family to give any identifying information.
The following days were filled with anxious phone calls, hearing from friends and family, checking that Mike and I were OK. We were in disbelief, the news constantly showing the images of the attacks, with the burning rubble as background scenery for news channels. I remember the smell that wafted uptown, the distinct odor of life burning. You couldn’t escape it.
Mike’s family had a memorial service for Aram within the next few weeks, and we did our best to support the family he left behind. They, in turn, supported us as we moved ahead with our wedding plans, Nov. 3, 2001. All these years later, it feels like it was yesterday.