“Names wheeled into the dim warehouse of memory.
So many names, there is barely room on the walls of the heart.”
— Billy Collins, American Poet Laureate, “The Names,” based on the events of September 11, 2001
It was the suggestion of a friend’s father that we take the train into the city to get the view from the Observation Deck of the new World Trade Center Complex. Everyone was talking about it, he said. We went. The view was more than just tremendous. But I remember pretending to be uncomfortable stepping off the elevator onto the 107th floor and was secretly very relieved to be back on the street below. I was uncomfortable every moment we were there.
A few years later, I returned to 2 World Trade Center as an agency temp to work at Morgan Stanley, which occupied more than 20 floors of the South Tower. I was on the 70th-something floor. Twenty years later, hijacked UA Flight 175 would crash into floors 77 through 85, right where I’d worked. I distinctly remember two people I interacted with there: an office manager whose name I’ve forgotten and a secretary named Paula. Both were in their 30s when I met them, so it’s possible they were still there in September of 2001. I’ll never know. But I hope not. They were both very kind, and Paula was so patient while going over the filing process with me. She had photos of her kids on her desk.
Doing the research for this column helps me remember. There are lots of numbers involved. Fifty-thousand people worked in the Twin Towers on any given day. Each day, 150,000 people used the WTC subway stations, 30,000 cups of coffee were served, and 87 tons of food were delivered there daily. Eighty-thousand tourists — the population of Albany at the time — visited on any given day. Seventeen babies were born there (“9/11 By The Numbers,” NYMag.com).
It was a place of bustling community, immense proportion, and architectural wonder … until September 11, 2001, that is, when terrorists hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against four targets: the North and South Towers, the Pentagon, and quite likely the Capitol Building in Washington, although that plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa. Overall, the attacks took the lives of 2,974 people, the deadliest assault ever to occur on American soil. When last documented, only 40% of the victims’ remains had been identified (cnn.com).
Never to be forgotten, the attack was also the deadliest incident in American history for American firefighters and law enforcement personnel. The New York City Fire Department lost 343 among their ranks, to include paramedics, while 23 NYPD officers and 37 Port Authority officers lost their lives (9/11 Commission). These are among those who rushed into the dangerous unknown to save the lives of people they’d never met, never seen in their lives. Tens of thousands were evacuated that day. Ambulance and EMT personnel worked beyond the point of exhaustion to save lives. Since then, at least 241 NYPD officers and 202 FDNY members have died of illnesses related to their service on September 11.
Researching this subject was difficult, but that’s part of remembering. The only redeeming value I can think of that can possibly emerge from this catastrophe is to transmute our sorrow and fear and rage into long-lasting, vigorous support of those who serve and protect us today, to include our military. Pray for our firefighters and constantly let them know that we care. Pray for our military and its leaders for protection and the strength to keep us safe. As for our law enforcement personnel? Confront the “defund the police” forces head-on with every move they make and let them know that the phrase “Back the Blue” is much, much more than just a slogan. In my mind, to “defund” is to forget; to honor is to remember. It’s our duty to remember.