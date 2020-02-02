The following is an adaptation (with permission) of a column written by nationally syndicated radio host and columnist Dennis Prager in 2010 entitled “Real Education.”
“Good morning and welcome back as we begin another school year. Allow me to introduce myself — I’m your new district superintendent, and I’d like to familiarize you with some of the changes we’ve made to your educational experience, starting today.
“Beginning immediately, the only “identity” we’ll focus on in our schools is your individual identity as an American. There will be no more ethnic celebrations when school is in session, and no more after-hours clubs focused on ethnicity. We’ll celebrate that which pulls us together — our American tradition — and not what pulls us apart or differentiates us. Instead, we encourage those customs and traditions be observed in the home or community.
“We will teach all of our classes in English, and we expect that by the time you graduate you’ll have greater mastery of the English language, in order to prepare you to better express yourself in speech and writing once you leave here. A Great Books curriculum will be instituted in the middle and high schools, the result of which will be an appreciation of the virtue, beauty and eternal truths our written heritage has bestowed on us. The days of promoting and graduating functional illiterates in this district are over.
“The acquisition of knowledge is a serious process, and because of that we expect you to dress and groom yourselves appropriately when you come to school. We’ll be reasonable, but guidelines will be set and adhered to. If you think how you dress is integral to self-expression, I’d advise you to seek some other, less superficial way to express yourself.
“Anyone using foul or obscene language on school property will first be given a warning. A second offense earns a one-week suspension. A third offense wins you expulsion. There’ll be extra penalties for directing it at teachers or staff. Anyone disrupting the sacred process of learning in the classroom is looking at a similar fate.
“We’ve removed all references to ‘self-esteem’ in the curriculum. The only esteem to be gained here is that which you will earn by virtue of hard work and study. You won’t be getting any “participation trophies” at year’s end or graduation. There’ll be one valedictorian, not several; one science award, etc.
“Similarly, there will be no references to ‘victims’ or ‘oppression’ in the curriculum. It does you no long-term good to be brainwashed into thinking your shortcomings are somehow the result of the ‘privilege’ possessed by others. It’s time you took personal responsibility for your actions (or lack thereof) and their consequences. It’s time to acknowledge your output is largely the result of your input.
“I’ve put your parents on notice as well. They’ll be expected to meet with teachers in conference once a semester. Every effort will be made to accommodate their work schedules in order to make it as convenient as possible. Parents who fail to show without valid excuses will be notified their child will not advance to the next grade level. Your parent or parents are partners with you and your teachers in ensuring your academic success.
“You’ll be tested periodically in your classes to ensure you’re learning the material. I’ve informed your teachers they’re expected to assign homework on a regular basis, grade it and hand it back in order for positive feedback loops to develop. Study halls will be replaced by actual classes where learning takes place — homework is for home. Everyone will be expected to learn and every effort will be made to make it happen. You will be held accountable. If you cannot master the course material during the school year or in summer school, you’ll be held back.
“All references to ‘social justice’ and ‘oppression’ will be struck from the curriculum. Political propaganda will be eliminated. No more assignments or tutorials on recycling or climate change or condom usage. You’ll learn about the contributions various groups make to society and civilization, but there will be no demonizing of those who had a hand in discovering, founding and creating the greatest country in the annals of history, the United States of America.
“As far as the school budget goes, I’ve directed the financial office to ‘solve for zero.’ In other words, we’ve run out of excuses to increase the level of spending. By any measure, we’ve spent ourselves into oblivion trying to solve a problem that instead requires sweat equity (and a lot of it) on the part of administrators, teachers, parents and students. Money won’t solve our record of failure — that we’ve learned from experience.
“And I’ll resist with every fiber of my being the clueless shills for the status quo and the architects of mediocrity who spout otherwise.
“Thank you for your time. Now, let’s stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.”