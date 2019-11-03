Thirty-six percent of millennials think communism is an acceptable political system.
If you just read that (and you did read that if you’re reading this), pause for a moment and contemplate: More than one-third of young people in this country are willing to embrace a system of government (for lack of a better term) that’s directly resulted in the deaths of more than 100 million people in the past century. A system of government that’s made living standards worse wherever it’s been tried, one that consistently results in chronic shortages of basic staples like food and medicine, not to mention populations. If you’re scratching your head as to why some in the younger generation have come to this conclusion, consider they’ve done so not out of stupidity but ignorance. They’re ignorant of the history of communism and its dressed-up cousin, socialism. And for that we have the educational establishment to thank.
Howard Zinn had joined Communist Party USA by the time the late 1940s rolled around. In the early ’50s, he was attending party meetings five nights a week and had been caught on camera in New York teaching a class called Basic Marxism. Yet when questioned awhile afterwards by the FBI, he denied everything, calmly telling the agents he was “just a liberal.”
It was the era of the McCarthy hearings and Zinn knew he was going to jail if he answered in the affirmative. Instead, he took the coward’s way out and lied. His propensity to lie continued when, years later, he authored a book entitled “A People’s History of the United States,” which was eventually adopted as a required textbook by like-minded radicals in America’s high schools, colleges and universities. True to his fellow traveler roots, Zinn proceeded to shoehorn all of American history from Columbus forward into the dialectic of Marxism, which essentially boils down to this: Those who achieve are evil, and those who don’t are victims.
Thus, Christopher Columbus comes off as a bad guy hired by Spanish royalty to foist capitalism, disease and enslavement upon the peaceful “indigenous” folks he encountered in the New World. America’s foreign wars were all motivated by greed and the profit motive. Corporations are behind most of the nation’s ills. Americans of white, European descent are bourgeoisie and racist. Nationalism and patriotism are abhorrent, transnationalism and elevation of individual ethnic groups is good. America’s achievements, meanwhile, are either belittled, framed as self-serving or entirely omitted.
Fewer than 20 percent of America’s colleges and universities require students to take an American history or government course. Only a fraction of the top schools require history majors to take an American history course. Even then the course curriculum is often shaped “through the lens of race, class and gender” (to quote a typical course description from the website of a certain area institution). In other words, the student won’t get much, you know, American history but he/she will get fed a truckload of propaganda.
One is considered intellectually deficient if the course material can’t be processed, but it’s ignorance if one’s never had the chance to read or hear the truth. And that’s the sad reality with respect to the poll result cited above. Our children and grandchildren are ignorant of history. And you know what someone once said about that: If you haven’t learned the lessons of history, you’re doomed to repeat them.
“A People’s History of the United States” is one of the biggest and longest-running lies in American education, penned by a pathological liar. No one should have their children learning this claptrap. They should instead be learning the truth, and the truth is that for all of America’s faults, and for all of the personal failings of its leaders, past and present, this is the greatest country in the history of the world; simultaneously the most powerful militarily and the most benevolent. A critic of Zinn’s work wrote that “(he) is a stranger to evidence bearing upon the peoples about whom he purports to write” and labeled his book a “fairy tale.”
Think Christopher Columbus was a bad person? Think again. His motivation when he set out on that epic journey was two-fold: to increase trade and to bring the Gospel to the New World. During the journey, he ordered his crew to stop their work and pray every 30 minutes. He generally treated the natives with respect. He adopted a native orphan and took him back to Spain. Enemies he made while administering Hispaniola concocted falsehoods about him, and those salacious, unfounded stories form the basis of Zinn’s revisionist account. As for those “peace-loving indigenous” folks, well, look closer. They were hardly an homogeneous group. Many of the tribes were war-like, rapacious and brutal. Scalping and torture were common. There were no written languages. Human sacrifice and cannibalism were common (infants and fetuses were considered delicacies). The Aztecs, for example, murdered 84,000 people in four days to celebrate the completion of their Great Pyramid. And most of the diseases the explorers supposedly transmitted from Europe were afflicting the native populations upon their arrival.
We have communists and radicals, folks who hate America and all it stands for, writing our history and brainwashing the younger generations. Why are we allowing this to happen? The American Experiment is being hollowed out by these termites to such an extent it’s weakening the foundations of our country. Absent intervention, this very well may lead to the collapse of our democracy. It might be time to check out the history books your children are using in high school, and it might be time for parents (the ones who sign the checks) to start asking questions about what their kids are really “learning” in college.
Marc Thomas is a Geneva native and physician who currently resides in Las Vegas. A frequent visitor to the area, he owns property in the Town of Geneva. His first novel, “Holy Angels,” is available at both amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com. You can contact him at brooktrail1933@gmail.com.