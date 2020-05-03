What a difference 20 months and party affiliation make!
Who doesn’t recall the dramatic Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh in September 2018? Kavanaugh, a D.C. circuit court appointee and judicial originalist, was nominated by President Trump to fill Anthony Kennedy’s seat and appeared to have the job locked up until a woman named Christine Blasey Ford came out of nowhere at the last minute to accuse him of sexually assaulting her at a teenage party 30 years previous. Those opposed to the nominee were quick to offer support for Ford and her story.
The mainstream press jumped all over Kavanaugh and essentially had him convicted in the court of public opinion. Convicted, that is, until the facts got in the way. Ford was unable to produce a single witness to corroborate her claims. Others who were supposedly present at the time of the alleged crime saw their stories fall apart under scrutiny and no one could prove Ford had ever even met Kavanaugh. Ford wouldn’t agree to an independent polygraph test and had told no one about the “assault” until decades afterward.
All of that didn’t stop the mainstream media from relentless negative coverage of the nominee. CNN ran approximately 700 pieces on Kavanaugh, almost all “hit jobs.” Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post wrote a book about why she felt Ford was telling the truth (in the absence of any supporting evidence). Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times ran a column about Kavanaugh entitled “Pigs All the Way Down.” Meanwhile, the #MeToo movement demanded Kavanaugh step aside because, according to their philosophy, “All women must be believed” in cases of sexual assault.
Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed after very contentious Senate hearings, but his wife and two young daughters were subjected to public humiliation and his reputation smeared forever. Due process was thrown out the window, just as it was years ago for two other Republican Supreme Court nominees, Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas.
Now comes a woman named Tara Reade. She worked for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when he was in the Senate. In 1993 she alleges Biden cornered her in a Senate office building and violated her against her will. When she later filed a complaint, she found herself out of a job. She came forward last year as one of a coterie of women who claimed Biden subjected them to “inappropriate touching.”
But her more explosive charge came several months ago, and only in the last few weeks has it garnered any media attention. Biden, who purports to be a longtime champion of women’s rights and who was a driving force behind the due-process-erasing Title IX regulations governing campus rape allegations, has denied everything. Unfortunately for Slow Joe, Reade’s case appears to be gaining steam. She’s produced several witnesses who corroborate her story and whom she confided in shortly after it happened. She not only knew Biden, she worked for him. She’s invited media scrutiny, even filing a formal complaint under penalty of prosecution and imprisonment. And a segment of a CNN Larry King call-in show from 1993 that surfaced a few days ago purports to show a woman calling in to complain about an “important senator” who assaulted her daughter. Reade says the voice on the line is her mother’s.
What’s fascinating about all this is the starkly different reaction of the mainstream media in each instance. For Kavanaugh, they presumed guilt and wrote/spoke/televised accordingly. For Biden, they’ve for the most part either ignored the story or attacked Reade’s credibility. The New York Times waited 19 days to even mention it, coming to the conclusion in their “investigation” they found “no pattern of sexual misconduct” by the Vice-President, and then edited out of the original story a crucial phrase referring to Biden’s penchant for inappropriate behavior toward other women. Editor Dean Baquet offered the lame excuse of “imprecise language” as the reason for omitting it. CNN has run exactly one story on Reade’s allegation, approximately 699 fewer than it ran on Kavanaugh.
Only a fool would deny the mainstream media in this country is in the tank for the Democrats. Some have called the media the public relations arm of the Democratic Party; that’s not far off. Of course, Joe Biden should be granted the presumption of innocence, and should be fully entitled to his constitutionally guaranteed right to due process. We should never adopt the ridiculous notion that “all women should be believed” in cases of sexual assault, but neither should we exonerate someone before all the evidence is in simply because he’s a member of the home team. Partisan frauds like Dean Baquet need to resign. Our democracy will cease to exist if the “watchdog” (the mainstream media) functions as the “lapdog” of one of the two political parties.
Unfortunately, it increasingly appears that day is upon us.