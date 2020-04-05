“Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners now, and at the hour of death. Amen.”
In case you haven’t heard, we’re right smack dab in the middle of a global pandemic. The Chinese coronavirus threatens to take the lives of tens of thousands of Americans by the time it’s run its course, and it’ll wreak even greater devastation upon the financial and psychological health of everyone.
Christians, and especially Catholics, recognize the above verse as the second part of the Hail Mary, the central prayer of the Rosary. Although tradition tells us the first part was given in separate visions to both St. Simon Stock and St. Dominic (and comes directly from Scripture at the Annunciation and Visitation), the second part was added in the 14th century when the Black Plague wiped out up to 60% of the European population.
I am reminded of this as we deal with the current plague; many of the initial tools we’ve employed to fight it are really no more sophisticated than the ones folks used back in 1350 in Milan — keeping a distance from others, covering the face, staying at home. The forces of nature, whether it be hurricane, earthquake or virus pandemic, are incredibly difficult for humans to deal with; contemplating that hard fact should humble all of us.
Now more than ever it’s time for Americans to pull together, but we should also realize it didn’t necessarily have to be. For this mess, we have the communist regime in China to thank. When reports of a strange new respiratory illness in the city of Wuhan began circulating in December, party officials threatened those who brought it to public attention, even forcing some to write letters of “public apology.” A physician at Wuhan Central Hospital disappeared after she openly discussed her experience.
For almost two months, the communists and their lackeys at the corrupt World Health Organization insisted human-to-human transmission of the virus was impossible. Because the government kept such a tight lid on what was really happening, medical experts in other countries, including the United States, initially underestimated the contagion. During this time at least 5 million people traveled into and out of Wuhan, exporting a massive virus load to the rest of the world including Europe and the United States. There are reports of soldiers welding infected people into their apartments to stop the spread, and funeral directors and crematoria personnel say their business is such it gives the lie to the “official” death toll by orders of magnitude. A single crematorium accepted 5,000 urns in one day while the government continued to report a total of 3,200 deaths for the entire country. Pity the Chinese people who have to endure this oppression.
And, in fact, it is still going on. As recently as March 30, a university student in eastern China called on Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to resign in a post on social media that gained almost 200,000 views. On March 31, sources said the student, Zhang Wenbin, had been taken into police custody and his social media accounts were inaccessible.
Unfortunately, those who Lenin referred to as “useful idiots” in the Western media parrot this whitewashed account of the early days of the pandemic and some, including the WHO, have actually praised the Chinese for their handling of it. Instead, we should be demanding a full accounting of how and why the disaster happened. Did it really get its start in a local open-air market? Is there any connection to the deportation of several Chinese scientists from the Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg last summer? That lab was working on coronaviruses, and one of those scientists paid a visit last fall to the virology institute outside of Wuhan. Did someone at that lab accidentally introduce the virus into the population? The Chinese communist regime is known to use scientific exchange programs to steal intellectual property from the West. All of this might explain why the government moved so swiftly to quash the early reporting.
And how did the communists respond recently when questions started being asked? With a disinformation campaign that included the preposterous claim it was actually American GIs who introduced the virus during a visit to Wuhan! They then threatened to cut off our supply of vital antibiotics and other medications, almost all of which they manufacture.
When all is said and done in the coming months, we need to rethink the American-Chinese relationship and the consequences of ceding manufacturing capability to a geopolitical adversary. We are dealing with congenital liars bent on world domination, not benign trading partners as some in the Washington establishment and media claim. After all, communism and its “kinder, gentler” cousin, socialism, are both predicated on the Big Lie — Lenin and Trotsky made no bones about it.
“There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: Communism proposes to enslave men by force — socialism, by vote. It is merely the difference between murder and suicide.” Ayn Rand