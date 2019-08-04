There are more than a few unsolved mysteries from Geneva’s past, but an unusual number of them seem to have occurred during the period between the summers of 1968 and 1969.
Take, for example, the disappearance of an iconic cast-iron funeral home sign from its perch by the road on west North Street. The next day, a headline in the Geneva Times blared “Funeral Home Sign Missing” and quoted the authorities warning of dire consequences for the perpetrators. This caught the attention of one parent who’d heard strange banging and crashing sounds on the steps leading up to his son’s bedroom the night before. A quick check under the boy’s bed revealed an object approximating the description of the missing sign, which led to a “Come to Jesus” father-son conversation when the youth returned that afternoon from his summer job. The next morning the sign was spotted leaning against its pole on North Street. To this day the guilty parties have yet to be identified, but rest assured it could not have been anyone belonging to the 1969 classes of DeSales or Geneva high schools.
In early summer 1969, an individual placed a call from a local country club to a friend in town. The individual had caddied in a golf tournament earlier that day and reported that there were two half-empty kegs of beer sitting out on the course that wouldn’t be picked up until the next morning. Just past sundown that evening, a 1956 Buick with a plywood floor and folding chairs for seats pulled up on the road next to the course. An hour later, two kegs of beer were spotted at a popular gathering spot for the younger set down by the lake. Yet a few hours later, those same kegs were gently returned to their former resting places on the golf course, the transport made easier this time by virtue of each weighing some 20 pounds less. Again, nobody to this day knows for sure who the culprits were, but it would be impossible for anyone from the 1969 classes to have been involved.
In mid-summer 1969, a hand-me-down Cadillac sedan carrying a dozen or so young men was seen going airborne on a country road north of Geneva, having encountered an unexpected rise in the road. Fortunately for all of the passengers, the driver was able to negotiate the launch without going off the road. No one was hurt, but the experience was recounted at gatherings for decades afterward. And again, it would have been entirely out of character for any member of either the DHS or GHS classes of 1969 to have been participants.
And in early June of 1969, in the waning days of the school year, 30 young men gathered around a Datsun sedan in the parking lot of DeSales High School, mischief on their minds. Five minutes later, the sedan rested on the front steps of the school. Which led to peals of laughter from the crowd gathered nearby and prompted traffic on Pulteney Street to slow to a crawl. Which led to a couple hundred high school students running at top speed in all directions once the 300-pound school chaplain was seen advancing down the hallway with a furious look on his face. And again, you can be assured members of the 1969 class were no more than innocent bystanders.
Ah, youth! It is said wisdom is the intersection of intelligence and experience. There’s a dearth of experience on our resumes when we’re between the ages of 15 and 18, which sometimes results in not-so-dumb people doing really dumb things. Fortunately (for most of us) we somehow survive that teenage stupidity and with the aid of maturity become responsible adults. The 400 or so kids who graduated from DeSales and Geneva High Schools in June 1969 have gone on to make their mark on society in an overwhelmingly positive manner. They’ve made the world a better place by virtue of long careers in a myriad of professions, including education, law, engineering, health care, construction, computing, music, law enforcement, the automotive industry, farming and many other lines of work. They’ve generally obeyed the law, paid their taxes, participated in the political process and most importantly, gotten married, had children and raised them to be responsible adults. They’ve woven the fabric of society to the best of their abilities.
Next weekend for DeSales, and in September for Geneva High, the classes will gather for their 50th reunions. Here’s a tribute to both groups from one of their own. Congratulations on this milestone, and may there be many more in the future!
