A young single woman with secure employment and steady income decides to start saving for retirement. She chooses an investment advisor and opens an account, giving him $2,000 the first year. His stock picks fall short, and at the end of the year, she’s down 10%, with her account balance down to $1,800. The second year she deposits another $2,200, and the advisor’s return is again substandard, losing 15%. The next year she gives him $2,400 and this time the advisor’s choices result in a 20% decline in the portfolio’s value. This goes on for a few more years, each time the client depositing a larger amount than the previous year, each year the performance worsening.
What would be your advice to this woman? Most people would probably counsel her to look for another investment advisor, preferably one with a proven track record of success. It’s hard to imagine anyone suggesting the woman stay the course.
Now, think of a situation similar to the above where parents and taxpayers entrust the education of children in a school district to a group of professional “educators.” Each year the parents/taxpayers give the educators more money, and each year the children’s performance either worsens or stagnates at a very low level relative to those in other school districts as measured on standardized tests. Would you stay the course or blow it up and start over?
On the New York State education “Report Card” for the school year 2018-19, 20% of Geneva City School District students in grades 3-8 were classified as “proficient” in English Language Arts on the state’s standardized tests (vs. 45% statewide), 21% were proficient in mathematics (vs. 49% statewide), and while the performance in grades 4 and 8 science was better (64%), it still fell about 13% short of the state average. Yet per-pupil spending in the district was $23,843 in 2017 and rose to $25,177 in 2018. It’s likely around $26,000 for 2019. The national average for 2015 (latest available data) was $11,392.
I once had a discussion with the head of a private school in which I asked him how he could best improve his students’ performance. He laughed and said if he were a public school administrator, he’d ask for more time, space and money, and not in that order. But he also said that none of those were the answer. So, what is the answer to improving student performance in a school district providing a consistent negative return on investment for its parents and taxpayers?
Let’s begin by identifying the stakeholders in local public education and asking them some tough questions.
We can start with the state educational bureaucracy in Albany. Why do you heap mandate upon mandate upon local administrators, who must then divert resources to hire more people to comply with said mandates? Show us the data proving correlation/causation between more regulation and better education. Why do your curricula increasingly stress subject material with little or no educational value such as climate change, social justice and perceived racism, at the expense of real actual/factual learning? Do your curricula stress tried-and-true methods such as phonics and sentence diagramming? Why do you embrace counter-intuitive methodologies like Common Core that paradoxically make it more difficult to grasp mathematical concepts? We need to take a very hard look at what we teach our children, and how it’s taught.
What about local administrators? Why are you granted pay raises at the same time the finished product’s quality is so low? Why is there a perceived revolving door at the top with outside hired guns taking the job for a few years until retirement age, then bidding adieu and riding off into the sunset, often with little in the way of achievement? Why will the school board in all likelihood make the same mistake in hiring the next superintendent?
While I believe most teachers are competent and motivated to educate their students, it is undeniable the rise of the teachers unions coincides with the decline in public education in this country, and correlation might imply causation in this case. Teachers unions have as their primary motivation the welfare of their members, not of students. How many of you assign homework and grade it on a regular basis? How many of your elementary students can diagram a sentence? Why are you promoting students when they’re performing at those dismally low levels on standardized tests? Does this make them better off in the long run?
Let’s not forget the parents. I’ve been told quite a few stories of classes being continually disrupted by disturbed children, products of the pathologies eating away at our social fabric the past few decades. How many parents are there in your household? Are you divorced? Are you a single mother with children born out of wedlock? Are you a drug user? Is your child a “drug baby”? Does your family attend regular church services? Does your family eat dinner together? Is the television off when any homework’s being done? Why are you not showing up in droves at school board meetings, demanding a better product for your money? Parents need to look in the mirror and not expect the school system to solve problems they themselves create and foster.
Too often, educators default to the tired excuses of race and class when attempting to explain achievement disparities. It would be far more informative if links were sought among some of the parameters mentioned above instead. And all of the stakeholders in the local educational system need to realize the problem is multifactorial in nature. As a taxpayer and fellow stakeholder, I’m alarmed and dismayed. We all should be.