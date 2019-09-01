Donald Trump is a racist. He’s a white supremacist. He’s following Hitler’s playbook. He employs racist language that sows division among Americans.
How many readers have been treated to news stories and television segments (and opinion pieces even in this newspaper) repeating these themes for the past six months or so? Everyone raise their hands. Many of those making the accusations point to Trump’s statements after the Charlottesville incident a while back, saying he called the neo-Nazis involved “fine people.”
Here’s his actual quote:
“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides ... I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”
Yet we saw major news outlets and papers such as the New York Times labeling Trump as racist as a result of their splicing and dicing what he said to suit their narrative. And then they repeated it often enough so people on both sides of the political spectrum started accepting it as gospel.
In truth, Trump hardly ever mentions race in his pronouncements and tweets. Instead it’s the establishment in academia and the media that recycles just about anything he says into something racially-tinged. They do this for two main reasons:
First, believe it or not, those folks have religion. Oh, it’s not the religion most of us are used to. Rather it’s their own belief system of identity politics, where every thought and utterance are viewed through the prism of race, class and gender. Consider the Washington Post’s description of the first night of the first Democratic debate: “As race dominates the political conversation, ten white candidates will take the stage.” Multiple outlets repeatedly describe Trump’s rallies as “overwhelmingly white.” Elizabeth Warren insists that whiteness is at the “very core” of Trump’s power. Obama cabinet member Susan Rice complains about Trump’s “almost daily attacks on black and brown people,” as if enforcing existing immigration law is somehow racist, and rightly criticizing the incompetence and corruption of a long-time Maryland congressman has anything to do with the color of his skin.
But there’s another, less-value-driven angle at work as well. The Democrats, having seen their phony Trump-Russia collusion hole card go up in smoke, have now latched onto the race card as their next best chance of getting rid of the guy who’s dismantling their Washington power grid. And as such, just like a Radio City Music Hall chorus line, the party’s minions including the academy and their friends in the mainstream media, have come out in unison to label the president as a racist. Even the editor of the New York Times was caught recently in a leaked transcript discussing his paper’s pivot-shift to Trump-as-racist from the collusion story it helped fabricate for the past two years (the NYT has a poor track record following stories, but it’s topnotch at making them up).
Democratic party leaders know what they’re up against in 2020. They can’t win the election without 90% of the African-American vote and an overwhelming majority of the Hispanic vote. But here’s their problem:
Trump’s approval rating among blacks ranges from about 20-40 percent in poll after poll, and his share of Hispanic approval is around 40 percent. Something about delivering on his promises of jobs, and more jobs has resulted in the lowest unemployment numbers for blacks and Hispanics in the last 50 years. And to paraphrase Ronald Reagan, the greatest social program is a job. Those folks saw what Obama did for them — an economy stuck in near-recession, skyrocketing food stamp use and more handouts. All they wanted was a chance, and they’ve gotten it under Trump. Republicans for decades conceded the minority vote to Democrats, but Trump’s worked hard to garner that support and it’s paying dividends despite what the social justice hacks spout on television.
Donald Trump a racist? Try again. America is racist? In 1930 there were 4 million Klan members out of a population of 130 million. Today there are fewer than 4,000 Klansmen out of a population of 330 million. It’s much more likely identity politics is at the root of whatever racial problems exist in America today. Nonstop demonizing of white people, especially white men, will inevitably create resentment, and deep-seated resentment infused into an unstable, mentally ill psyche is a recipe for disaster. Look at recent history. Is that what we want to encourage?