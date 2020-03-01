So it has come down to this.
The Democratic Party, the world’s oldest continuously-functioning political entity, teeters on the precipice of dissolution. A lifelong avowed socialist, a fellow who advocates for the upending of our political system and nationalization of large swaths of the economy, a guy who has spoken and written of brutal Marxist dictators in glowing terms and who by virtue of his deadbeat past could audition for the part of Maynard G. Krebs (“What, me work?”) on the old “Dobie Gillis” series, looks to be the favorite to capture the nomination and run against Donald Trump in the November presidential election. Not “his party’s” nomination, mind you, but “the” nomination, because up until a few months ago, Bernie Sanders wasn’t even a registered Democrat.
And as of now, it appears the only one who can stop him is a former liberal Republican mayor whose personal net worth is larger than the GDP of most foreign countries, a nanny-state Napoleon who is, by most accounts, an arrogant, elitist billionaire jerk (hey, isn’t that what they’re accusing the current president of being?) He’s someone knee-deep in financial bed with, and continually making excuses for, America’s No. 1 geopolitical threat — the Chinese communist regime. And like Sanders, Michael Bloomberg’s a Johnny-come-lately Democrat, having only recently changed his affiliation from Independent. Mayor Mike’s the Great White Hope of the establishment Left, their last chance to stop the Sanders Crazy Train.
The choice for primary voters (or convention delegates, if no one wins a majority of them before Milwaukee) will prove toxic either way. If Sanders is the nominee, he’ll probably go down to defeat in the general election by a landslide, as poll after poll has shown Americans won’t stomach being governed by socialistic fiat. And that landslide will likely result in loss of control of the House of Representatives. That’s because Tom Reed will tie Tracy Mitrano to Sanders’ platform and down she goes; same for John Katko and his opponent. If it’s Bloomberg, whose only chance appears to be via shady back-room dealing at the convention, Bernie’s minions might take to the streets, resurrecting the ghosts of Chicago 1968. The spurned Sandernistas would then stay home come November, resulting in a Trump second term. The implications of that will be enough to keep what’s left of the party up all night hallucinating about Amy Coney Barrett replacing Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, Roe going down in flames, the Southern border wall being completed, the end of sanctuary cities and our shadow wannabe government, the unelected D.C. bureaucracy, being emasculated. The shadow government that thinks its policies take precedent over those of a duly elected president. The one employing a certain CIA officer assigned to the National Security Council who happens to be dating the daughter of a certain California congressman, and who with the congressman orchestrated our latest attempted coup d’etat — the Ukraine hoax.
And last but not least, a Trump victory would mean the current economic boom, the greatest of our lifetime, continues.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Democratic Party fracture after the election, the far-far leftists carrying on with the brand while those with a modicum of common sense go in a different direction, much like what happened in Great Britain after the Labor Party went off the rails.
How did it come down to this? Look no further than the Democrats’ decades-long flirtation with nihilistic Marxist philosophy, an attraction initially of the platonic type but now an actual physical obsession thanks to a generation’s worth of brainwashing by 1960s leftovers, the tenured puppet-masters in the sheltered harbors of the education cartel. Check out a typical Sanders rally — what one sees are mostly kids and old hippie-types; those whose “education” has rendered them ignorant of the lessons of history and those who should know better but choose instead to camp out on Fantasy Island. Frankenstein’s monster has sprung to life, broken its chains and stormed out of the laboratory, its creator now in full panic mode.
But fear not, the villagers have mobilized. Armed with pitchforks and torches, they’ll capture the monster come November and send it off to its just reward — squarely atop the ash heap of history.