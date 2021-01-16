“The things I saw beggar description. … The visual evidence and the verbal testimony of starvation, cruelty and bestiality were so overpowering as to leave me a bit sick.”
— President Dwight D.
Eisenhower,
letter to General George C. Marshall, after a trip to a concentration camp,
April 1945
Arnold Schwarzenegger recently compared the storming of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. to Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass,” which was a calculated event of terror carried out by the Third Reich against the Jewish population across all of German-occupied Europe over the course of two nights, Nov. 10 and 11 of 1938.
Mr. Schwarzenegger’s misapplication of history is a dangerous one in at least two regards. First, he contributed to the escalation of the nation’s social tensions, already at a boiling point, while simultaneously spreading a false view of history, minimizing the Nazi-orchestrated-and-executed catastrophe. Secondly, by comparing the riot and mob violence to this state-sponsored act of hate by the Nazis he suggests that the perpetrators of both were somehow the same in character. They were not.
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Online Encyclopedia describes the events of the “Night of Broken Glass” as follows: “Nazi Party officials, members of the SA and the Hitler Youth carried out a wave of violent anti-Jewish pogroms throughout Greater Germany. Over a period of forty-eight hours, violent mobs, spurred by antisemitic exhortations from Nazi officials, destroyed hundreds of synagogues, burning or desecrating Jewish religious artifacts along the way. Acting on orders from Gestapo headquarters, police officers and firefighters did nothing to prevent the destruction. All told, approximately 7,500 Jewish-owned businesses, homes, and schools were plundered, and 91 Jews were murdered. An additional 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps ... As the pogrom spread, units of the SA and Gestapo arrested up to 30,000 Jewish males, and transferred most of them from local prisons to concentration camps …”
Many historians cite the violence of Kristallnacht as being the first step of the Nazis’ “final solution” to what they referred to as the “Jewish problem,” leading to the systematic, state-sponsored murder of 6 million Jewish people. Let’s pray that Mr. Schwarzenegger is indeed wrong in that regard.
When acts of state-sponsored hate are compared to acts of mob violence, the realities underlying both are distorted and so, the truth of their lessons is compromised. Mr. Schwarzenegger, having been the governor of California, ought to know that, and being from Austria does not make him immune to wrongly interpreting history and then wrongfully applying it to a current event. That’s what he did when he made that dramatic video complete with background music.
Every time we use “the Nazis” or “the Holocaust” in general, or a Nazi figure as a point of comparison — such as president-elect Biden has done on at least two occasions — the fact of its uniqueness is betrayed, the meaning and its lessons are diluted and its memory, already becoming fuzzy, is much easier lost.
Edna Friedberg, Ph.D. and historian at the Museum’s William Levine Family Institute for Holocaust Education writes: “Careless Holocaust analogies may demonize, demean, and intimidate their targets. But there is a cost for all of us because they distract from the real issues challenging our society, because they shut down productive, thoughtful discourse. At a time when our country needs dialogue more than ever, it is especially dangerous to exploit the memory of the Holocaust as a rhetorical cudgel. We owe the survivors more than that. And we owe ourselves more than that.”
That, we do. The Holocaust is not “just history” for its remaining survivors. Making such false comparisons hurt and insult every living survivor as well as the memory of all those who were victimized by the Nazi menace. Lots of folks, it seems, have recently taken to demonizing and demeaning those they disagree with by comparing them to Nazis. Which means lots of folks, to include Mr. Schwarzenegger and Mr. Biden, owe the memory of every victim of the Holocaust as well as every living survivor, a most sincere apology.