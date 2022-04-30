I like big butts
Around the world there is an awareness that our space on Earth is getting smaller and our traffic congestion is getting worse than a spring allergy. So, enter technology. Freight — human and otherwise — is going to be lifted to new heights with presumably a soft landing. Electric air transportation is coming and when it gets here, will be here to stay. But when will it get off the ground?
The biggest issue at hand is safety. The FAA has yet to approve any electric airplane for commercial use. Battery energy density is the center point of safety. Because loft time and distance are dependent upon this high energy density to be both practical and safe, the holy grail of energy density must be achieved. In addition, the three goals of future electric transportation are flight safety (ie — air traffic control, vertiports, etc), flight costs, and reduced noise pollution.
Future air transport will have several unique green features. They will leave smaller footprints than conventional flight via reduced infrastructure called “vertiports.” Veriports are the space to land, which can be virtually any flat surface. No need for runways, towers or even airports.
So, this month we will focus on three aspects of electric transportation: Air freight, air taxi and air fun.
Air freight
Hybrid Aviation Vehicles — aka HAV — from England, has made an interesting contribution to both human and freight transport, being first out of the gate with its Airlander and now Airlander 10, its ship nicknamed affectionately “The Flying Buttocks.”
It’s a hybrid because it’s a helium-filled dirigible propelled by electric motors. HAV claims faster transportation time, quieter operation, one-tenth the equivalent carbon emission of similar carbon-based fueled air transport and passenger comfort and the benefit of eVTOL. As you may remember from the Part 1 column on this subject, eVTOL is “electric Vertical Take Off and Landing.” A recent crash caused a revisit of the design of the Airlander, which plan to be operational by 2024. Visit www.hybridairvehicles.com to learn more.
Amazon has an interesting concept. A video of a proposed airship shows the mother ship with hundreds of miniature drones coming from the belly of the ship, as if giving birth. These departing mini drones will make their local deliveries and then return to the awaiting hovering mother ship.
A small Vermont startup called Beta is hedging its bets on its entry Alia, a cleverly designed eVTOL. So far, it appears — in my always humble opinion — that it will be the first to obtain FAA approval for commercial cargo transportation and a followup as first in human transportation.
My bias toward the Alia is the fact that Beta is following the Wright Brothers’ path of bird watching and have modeled nature’s arctic tern. The arctic tern evolution is a marvelous tribute to the evolution of flight. The observation by former hockey player Kyle Clark, owner of Beta, is the ability of the arctic tern to sustain extremely long flight patterns that allow them to travel about 1.5 million miles in their lifetime and at clips of 300 miles a day. To confirm my humble opinion on the future success of Alia, UPS already has purchased 10 and plans to purchase 140 more. Beta does have aspirations for air taxis but right now is focusing on cargo.
Air taxi
To pilot or not to pilot that is the question!
Lilium — One of the coolest eVTOL (again in this writer’s humble opinion) is the German eVTOL named Lilium. It is a 36 motor drive, winged eVTOL jet. By 2026 they hope to have achieved EASA’s (Europe’s FAA) compliance and the jump overseas to get U.S. FAA compliance. Lilium is planning to reduce the existing 36 motor pact to 30, a move geared toward reducing the weight while increasing the power-to-weight ratio. Its styling is surpassed only by its superior engineering forte. Lilium also is teaming up with ABB, a Swiss high-tech automation company, to provide electric charging stations.
Lilium is a piloted jet. The current capacity is for one pilot and six passengers, with some cargo space. By 2027 Lilium is planning to increase its passenger capacity to 16. It is poised for city to city “hops” targeting the East Coast of the United States.
Wisk — Wisk is working on a completely autonomous passenger eVTOL, the company’s sixth generation eVTOL. The company believes that pilotless flight is far safer and will be the future of a crowded air space. Passengers will be able to speak to the “ground pilots” monitoring their flight to handle the fear that might be related to this new phenomenon.
Ehang — Ehang is China’s entry into the arena of eVTOL. This is a single passenger autonomous intra-city commuter eVTOL. The Chinese currently are mass producing this unit, a very functional but noisy aircraft. Cost is the advantage over its competitors, coming in at about one-third the cost of other eVTOLs. This unit could be a sleeper in the eVTOL market. It will be interesting to see how they fare with the FAA and EASA.
Air fun
Makers of eVTOL are looking at the market that serves the sightseeing and recreational flying crowd.
The author likes the Swedish Jetson, which proposes to make everyone a pilot in 30 minutes. To order your Jetson, a down payment of $22,000 is required, and then a final payment of $70,000 is due when your Jetson ONE is ready for delivery at the factory. The Jetson ONE is delivered in a partially assembled state, where you complete the build. No special tools are needed. If you receive your Jetson at lunch, you will be flying before dinner. So says this manufacturer. Happy flying!
Humble observation
One thing is clear: One of these products will soon be approved to hit the air space by the FAA or EASA ... then another ... then another. That leads to the matter of air traffic control followed by the problems of charging stations. At some time these aircraft must have their maintenance locations where will they be housed. No doubt energy density will keep increasing as will the decrease in material weight to make the super light weight eVTOL of the future.
Do we just build these marvels of technology and turn them loose and see what happens? Of course not. There must be a global effort to manage these systems so they are absolutely safe. Otherwise this will be the future of air transportation, maybe even all transportation.