It’s electric, yeah!
It’s electric!
Yeah! It’s electric, yeah!
It’s electric!
Yeah! It’s electric!
It’s electric!
Yo, whoa, yeah!
— It’s Electric, Metallica
Billions of dollars are finding their way into the numerous startup companies that are now jamming the personal aircraft, air taxis or emergency flight for first responders markets. NASA, to my amazement, is working to take this industry to the next level. They are working with the most prospective products with industry leaders and merging that with public acceptance, which is a major paradigm shift.
Experts say that personal aircraft are inevitable and not more that 10 years away. Air taxis will relieve the congestion of city traffic, emergency help will get there much faster, goods will ship and be at your office or home by tomorrow morning at the latest. In just the last four years, dozens of small companies working with the big boys have emerged. Some are already listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ.
One article indicated that the personal and short range aircraft market has a potential of $1.5 trillion. This remains to be seen. Regulation seems to be a needed hurdle for these enthusiasts and cost is the second hurdle. Currently a gas-powered air taxi flight from JFK to midtown Manhattan costs $195. That’s about $10 a mile.
You may recall a prior “Alternate Energy” column on cars in July 2018. I mentioned an air-car transportation and suggested readers look up the Terrafugia flying car as one of the cool eVTOL (electric Vertical Take Off and Landing) cars with all electric drive. Terrafugia, although initially set up to be all-electric as per a press release in 2018, has been changed by the manufacturer to now incorporate a gas engine. This is now the path of most of these air-car or air taxis manufacturers. Batteries add too much weight for the craft to be a practical flying machine.
Coming to terms
First the acronyms: VTOL, STOL, eVTOL, UAM, UATM, AAM, UTM and EVA. VTOL is Vertical Take Off and Landing; STOL is Short Take Off and Landing; eVTOL is electrical Vertical Take Off and Landing: UAM is Urban Air Mobility; UATM is Urban Air Traffic Management; AAM is Advance Air Mobility; UTM is Urban Transport Mobility; and EVA is Electric Vehicle Automation,
The pending regulation nightmare
So you may ask where is the Federal Aviation Agency — the FAA — in all this? According to the FAA they are on board with NASA.
The FAA is including AAM and UAM in their planning efforts, and their work is organized around five areas of activity: aircraft, airspace, operations, infrastructure, and community. The FAA is collaborating with NASA on their Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. For your reading pleasure you may want to check out “UAM Concept of Operations (ConOps) version 1.0 with both internal and external stakeholders (PDF.)”
NASA’s AAM Project
The Advanced Air Mobility project’s National Campaign will promote public confidence and accelerate the realization of emerging aviation markets for passenger and cargo transportation in urban, suburban, rural, and regional environments.
NASA views the term “Advanced Air Mobility,” or AAM, to encompass developing and deploying aviation in transformative and innovative manners in order to provide aerial mobility in ways not typically seen today.
NASA’s vision for AAM
It is expected to:
• Be safe, sustainable, accessible, and affordable aviation for transformational local and intraregional missions.
• Include the transportation of passengers and cargo as well as aerial work missions, such as infrastructure inspection or search and rescue operations.
• Include local missions of about a 50-mile radius in rural or urban areas, and intraregional missions of up to a few hundred miles that occur between urban areas, between rural areas, or between rural and urban areas.
The Rediscovered Advanced Technology
Much has transpired in the just four years since my first observation of flying cars, which seemed more a novelty than something serious. Now it is serious, very serious! So serious NASA is taking the lead on this. Also with this big in-road, new technology — or shall I say — modified technology has emerged.
First an old concept is brought to light. Micheal Faraday invented the first practical electrical generator in 1830. Curiously it was an axial flux motor/generator. This concept was abandoned for motors designed by Nikolai Tesla. These are called the radial flux motors. They were much easier to produce and so they remained.
They were virtually the entire market until recently. Then a more efficient high torque, low rpm motor could be economically produced. According to Rolls Royce their axial motor is 96% efficient.
Axial motors will be the key to e-flying. Because they turn based on a parallel magnetic flux to the axis of rotation instead of a perpendicular in a radial flux motor, they produce considerably more torque at low speed. They are light weight, produce more torque and this efficiency includes reduced electrical energy as well. All these factors assist to reduce the weight of the aircraft. This improved technology is also applied to power generation.
Keep it fluid
Check out Jetoptera. This is the coolest design in my very humble opinion-x. It has no propeller and works on compressed air, which is generated by an advanced lightweight turbine engine. By doing so, this design reduces drag on take off and is more streamlined in flight, again for less drag.
Intrinsically there is less weight overall, and smoother landings. This process is called fluidic propulsion. The concept has been around for awhile. The construction of Jetoptera seems simple but not so in the design stage. Currently this model uses gas power. This will change once the energy density improves. Jetoptera is also already designed for that day when batteries can supply the energy needed to safely fly the plane.
Writer’s humble opinion-x:
In retrospect, look at our progress in technology. I believe air flight is the next big stage of technology evolution. How can this help the environment? Reduced traffic congestion and efficient transportation of goods, are the two main benefits.
For public safety these aircraft can get first responders to where they need to be much faster. As for technology it should accelerate battery technology as air flight will have to be electric in confined urban areas. Battery power density must be increased if electric flight is to be universally viable. This benefit will aid the auto industry which appears to be slow in developing advanced battery technology.
On the negative side is air traffic congestion on a major level and public safety without question. Public safety is why many, if not all, short air flights will have to be autonomous. The speeds and volume of traffic that would not be overwhelming for a human to process and react to has to be perfect. Then there has to be detailed city planning as to where and when these aircraft can be used. Hence a needed infrastructure.
I can just see it now, in those personal injury attorney ads: “Hurt in a commuter plane accident Call 1-800-Fly Boys.”
x-Always humble