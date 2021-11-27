Storage energy with cement buildings? Seriously? When I delved into an article about this subject — last April’s edition of Scientific America — I did my Scooby Doo “ruh-roh.” So, I let it sit awhile. Then, just last week there was the scuttlebutt about China controlling the cobalt market in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the DRC. That’s when I remembered how significant this finding could be.
Last year I wrote about lithium batteries. It carried the usual pros and cons. One con was the electrodes, which thanks to the prior administration’s failure — perhaps on the advice from the My Pillow guy or Q-Anon — to contain the Chinese monopoly and promote the human rights issue, China now controls 60% of the DRC’s total cobalt output. Which means they also control battery production and the price of cobalt, ergo the price of batteries.
Seriously, please urge President Biden and your elected officials to do immediate research into nickel electrodes, for starters. President Carter was on track with batteries 40 years ago. However, he was an engineer who dealt with facts; he thought that America was forward thinking even though then-Secretary of Energy Schlesinger cautioned him, telling him that his ideas were solid but the American people, in general, would not support his thinking on alternate energy.
Here we are 40 years later with the prior administration supporting the dying industries of coal and nuclear while turning some of our national parks into coal and uranium mines. Mining uranium and coal are two of the most toxic processes known to all mining industries. Had we adhered to the wisdom of President Carter things would be so much different and better. However, as Ronald Reagan, said: “If America wants oil they are going to get it.” That along with terrorism, military conflicts, pollution, and environmental hazards.
Did I digress? So back to the cement: Scientists from Chalmers University in Sweden have done some research on this subject. They did, in fact, get stored electricity from concrete with the right electrodes. Alas poor Yorick, not enough. Energy density is the key for all battery effectiveness. So far lithium is the clear winner. The energy density of lithium is about 100 times higher than that in concrete. Also the recharge capacity of concrete has a continuously diminishing return compared to all other sources. But the fact that it does have these capabilities is a reason to continue.
So, why concrete and how do you make a battery out of it?
From Building Magazine, March 9, 2021:
“Advanced building materials of the future are being envisioned to provide multifunctional smart features such as self-powering and self-sensing for structural health monitoring applications. Moreover, future building materials could also take on additional functions such as renewable energy sources, which will collect and store renewable energy such as solar and wind energy. The concept of using structures and buildings as energy source and storage could be revolutionary, because it offers an alternative solution to solve the energy crisis by providing a large amount of energy storage. Due to the large volumes of structures, the capacity of energy storage can be high, even if the energy per unit volume is not high. Many researchers have devoted much effort to developing electrical properties of concrete to meet future requirements, which is the most used construction materials in the world. By adding electrically conductive components, stable and good electrical conductivity of concrete can be achieved, and concrete can obtain functions such as supercapacitors and batteries.”
Previous works on cement-based batteries have been focused on non-rechargeable types, defined by the electrochemical processes, while if categorized by the battery arrangement, there have been mainly two types: dispersed-particle type and electrode-probe type. The first proof of concept of cement-based batteries demonstrated by Meng and Chung was a dispersed-particle type of battery, which means the active metal particles were mixed and embedded in a cement paste matrix. In their work, the active metals were manganese dioxide particles as cathode material and zinc particle as anode material. Carbon black was added as a functional filler in the cement paste matrix to improve the conductivity. The output of this battery was very low, with an initial open-circuit potential up to 0.72 V and a peak current of 120 microamperes. The initial power output was 1.42 W/cm2 (this is your power density factor). Got that?
Most lithium batteries are about 2 volts and they are “series paralleled” to make the batteries with the higher voltages and currents. The same would have to be done with concrete batteries. Except the wiring would conceivably add a construction issue.
Author’s humble opinion* Devil’s advocate pro bono
I have some concerns going forward. The first and foremost is battery life expectancy.
All batteries have a life expectancy — aka, recharge-ability. I just had to replace the batteries for my solar panels, this after 12 years. My backup batteries are still usable but probably only for a another two years.
With concrete as a building structure, how do the scientists propose to replace these batteries? Changing out the electrodes would be tantamount to rebuilding the entire structure. I hope that they will keep this in mind. However, I didn’t see it addressed in their report. I do think of the possibilities to extract this energy out of the new bridges, tunnels and roads.
Another snafu is how these cement batteries would connect to each other. Since these batteries would have to pass large currents, this means that it could be a very expensive wiring problem.
Would it be better — again in my humble opinion* — to put this research into solar wall panels that would insulate as well as change photons into electricity or embedded solar cells, or have transparent solar cells to be used in windows? Yes, they have “transparent” solar cells. However, let’s save that for another day. I wish these researchers the best of luck. Far be it from me to throw a monkey wrench into this research as it must go on.
* Always humble