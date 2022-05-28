Research is on going into the construction of all different types of fuel cells. Fuel cells are batteries. Unlike conventional batteries, fuel cells, like their name suggests, require fuel. With fuel cells there is a fuel — i.e. methane is popular today — that is transformed ionically, producing positively charged hydrogen atoms that are fed through a polymer material called a PEM, or a proton-exchange membrane. Yes! This gets techie really fast. But let’s just call the fuel cell a magic box for now — in goes a “fuel” and out comes electricity.
Did you notice something(s) missing in the last sentence? How about a turbine and a generator? Talk about getting rid of the middle man!
Scientists have been working on fuel cells for a long time. The first fuel cell was attributed to William Grove of Scotland way back there in 1838. It consisted of zinc and platinum for electrodes in a sulfuric acid bath. What I found as intriguing as his discovery was this: Where did you get platinum in those days? His discovery was used early on for telegraphs. The original name for fuel cells was, interestingly, “gas cells.” OK, so what’s up with the microbes?
Well, microbial fuel cells came a bit later, around 1911, by the former president of the British Mycological Society, Professor Micheal Cresse Potter. Very little is known about this man, and that is a shame. His work may have initiated the most effective way of solving our energy and climate issues — ever. His discovery was that E. coli, a bacteria, can produce electricity. Ever since his discovery, a whole new chapter in energy production has opened up. Scientists around the globe used this knowledge in which eventually it morphed into the making of the MFCs of today.
MFC today
MFC is still in its infancy. Right now, it is the matter of determining what applications for MFC in its current evolution of technology are practical. One application of MFC is used in teaching fundamentals fuel cells to young students. Students learn that electricity can come from living organisms, as well as abiotic, non-living, sources. They learn that there is not a “carnot efficiency” factor intrinsic to fuel cells. In other words, this was the middle man mentioned early in this article, the turbine and generator, which requires a heat-base energy transfer of motion to electricity. They learn about metabolism, which is the totality of a living organism chemical reactions. Consequently, they learn the process of MFCs, and that is catabolism. Catabolism is the breakdown of one source of complex chemistry into more digestible form that, ultimately, produces energy.
Bio-electrochemical systems
The following is an article from the International Society for Molecular Ecology, as published in “Nature” magazine in 2007 (https://www.nature.com/articles/ismej20074):
“Bio-electrochemical systems (BESs) have recently emerged as an exciting technology. In a BES, bacteria interact with electrodes using electrons, which are either removed or supplied through an electrical circuit. The most-described type of BES is microbial fuel cells (MFCs), in which useful power is generated from electron donors as, for example, present in wastewater. This form of charge transport, known as extracellular electron transfer, was previously extensively described with respect to metals such as iron and manganese. The importance of these interactions in global biogeochemical cycles is essentially undisputed. A wide variety of bacteria can participate in extracellular electron transfer, and this phenomenon is far more widespread than previously thought. The use of BESs in diverse research projects is helping elucidate the mechanism by which bacteria shuttle electrons externally. New forms of interactions between bacteria have been discovered demonstrating how multiple populations within microbial communities can co-operate to achieve energy generation. New environmental processes that were difficult to observe or study previously can now be simulated and improved via BESs. Whereas pure culture studies make up the majority of the studies performed thus far, even greater contributions of BESs are expected to occur in natural environments and with mixed microbial communities. Owing to their versatility, unmatched level of control and capacity to sustain novel processes, BESs might well serve as the foundation of a new environmental biotechnology. While highlighting some of the major breakthroughs and addressing only recently obtained data, this review points out that despite rapid progress, many questions remain unanswered.”
Practical applications
Wastewater treatment is the first major industry where there is a ready source of fuel for the MFC, the sludge.
MFC wastewater treatment applications serve two purposes. It minimizes the bacteria in sludge and produces electricity. Current research into MFC goes right into specific bacteria. It seems to boil down to certain types of bacteria are better at producing power than others. Current studies show that cow dung has been shown to produce a bacteria that has a higher electrical potential than others. However, getting a higher voltage now is being managed by PMS.
Hold on! The PMS here is power management systems. The are designed to bring the low voltages produced in MFC to a practical working level with predictable consistencies for fluctuations from the MFC.
Another application that had an interesting overture was using MFC to power a pacemaker. This device was intended to use the person’s own internal “byproducts” and power a pacemaker. I have not seen much since this was introduced, but as an engineer I could only see tremendous problems for installing the device, maintaining the device in a hostile chemical environment, then connecting it to the heart from a source too far away. Ironically the disadvantage of the low voltage output spoken earlier is an advantage here.
Conclusion
It’s still too early to tell if MFC has enough merit, but research continues. Extracting electricity from natural occurrences could lead to other advances. Maybe we could actually grow electrical-producing organisms. Maybe advances in research could be applied in space. Research often leads to other discoveries. NASA has produced numerous byproducts in their research that aided medical sciences, new materials, advances in solar cells all on their way to the moon and the real great beyond with the Webb telescope.