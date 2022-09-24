Before we begin this month’s journey, I want to point out that the rush is on not only for obtaining battery components but also for determining what those very components will be. This choice may be the doom or success of the future in alternate energy technology. Large investments already have been made in this area. This column is going to take you deep to the bottom of the ocean. This may be where the future mining of those hard-to-get rare minerals will come from.
Will cheaper, more available substances soon replace lithium? The question looms as to where to start. Does the investor gamble on lithium and two years down the road a solution with magnesium comes and eliminates lithium?
We, the people can only watch and wait. We must consider that if these investors didn’t take the risks that they do we could not progress. Do we as taxpayers encourage government investment in further lithium research? Will there be a new battery material that would replace the lithium, cobalt and nickle used in batteries down the line? What about a compact flow battery that fits into cars. Let the journey continue. So far lithium is the winner, but don’t forget the cobalt and nickel and manganese are needed too.
The transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free fuels is on, and there is no time for errors.
What do we use now and what will the future hold?
Is lithium going to stay the star attraction? So far lithium is the substance of choice. Along with lithium is cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Manganese is relatively available in the oceans. Most of our cobalt is mined where there is no safety oversight amid the abhorrent practice of child labor. The most significant quantities of nickel ore are mined in relative safety in Australia and Indonesia which has some issues. Manganese is mined all over the world. According to “The Assay” nearly 90% of manganese is used in the steel industry. Now the need for it will surely double in its role in the manufacture of lithium batteries.
The future will rely on two factors: improved mining techniques and more efficient battery chemistry. The direction of these two factors is evolving and too new for me to say where they will end up.
Deep-sea diving for minerals
It can be described as nuggets of energy but boulders of problems.
It has been know for a long time that the oceans hold vast quantities of minerals. In fact the oceans hold just about every naturally occurring element. In a cubic mile of water there is 38 Kg of gold. Sounds significant but it’s about 1 part in a trillion. The ocean is one thing, the bottom of the ocean is another. About 2% of the oceans hold mineral salts of nearly every persuasion.
The ocean bottom holds treasure also. Maybe more than we can image. Poly-metallic nodules — PNs — “grew” bit by elemental bit on shark’s teeth left behind hundreds of millions of years ago. These metals nickel, cobalt and manganese are some of those elements that grew on these teeth over the course of millions of years.
This unique finding is in “the Zone” — the Clarion Clipperton Zone, that is.
Given the vastness of the ocean these PNs are concentrated in the Pacific Ocean in a region known as the Clarion Clipperton Zone hence CCZ. It is 1,500 miles southwest of San Diego. According to PewTrusts, the CCZ is 1.7 million square miles of the “abyssal plain.” The geological formation is unique as it is flat thus making such mining easier. On its surface lies these PNs ready for the taking. But not so fast.
This region is regulated by the International Seabed Authority or ISA. It is charted by the UN to assist and regulate the exploration and exploitation of the sea bottom. Grossly underfunded and understaffed, it has too big a job and too many responsibilities. They are also assigned to ensure that small countries are not taken advantage of and that they obtain their fair share. They also ensure that the environment is not compromised. Lately the staff at ISA has grumbled about its head officer taking advantage of his office.
Currently many companies are looking to the bottom of the ocean for minerals to satisfy the upcoming metallurgical needs of the EV and electrical storage markets. According to reports, the ISA estimates that over $100 million has already been spent on the exploration of the ocean bottom for these resources.
There are several reasons for such enthusiasm. It appears that deep sea mining might be less expensive, less environmentally impacted, and easier to process. ISA however indicates that the ocean bottom is full of newly discovered aquatic life. Delicate ecosystems exist on the ocean bottom that are supporting other aquatic life closer to the surface. Another issue is the oceans are the largest holder of carbon, and disturbing the ocean bottom could severally compromise the very argument used by the mining companies that this mining will support non carbon producing batteries. One of the more proactive ocean mining research companies is called The Mineral Company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. To be clear so far there is no actual deep ocean mining taking place.
To mine or not
Arguments for mining for these PNs are indeed profound. The most significant is the minimal disruption of the earth and oceans as opposed to what surface mining does to the various ecosystems and compromising the ever decreasing fresh water supplies.
Further processing once the minerals are found is another drag on the energy supply and carbon footprint. The purer the ore the less processing needs to be done. These PNs are not only purer but also contain up to four essential elements in making batteries, copper, cobalt, nickle and manganese all in one package.
Another concern that needs to be addressed for ocean mining is the physical disturbance of the ocean floor. These mining operations would cause severe “dust storms” on the ocean floor. Mining would consist of scooping up the PNs and filtering out the gritty substances. These companies claim that these upheavals would be short duration and short distances. At present the claim is 500 meters in height and 1,000 meters in length with only a few days of settling time.
Conclusion
We can’t have our cake and eat it too. Mining for minerals is a dirty process no matter where or how you do it. One of the reasons we are still exploring the moon is for the eventual mining of minerals. These mining companies have to show cause to the ISA. This is a rather lengthy and time consuming compliance but necessary.
In this writer’s humble opinion*, if these “assays” can be performed as projected its a better deal than on our planet’s surface. However, the one caveat is the evaluation of the aquatic life is still on going given how new this oceanic discovery is.
Since data is fairly new and incomplete may I suggest to the reader to check out these companies and agencies such as Rockwell, The Mining Company, MDPI, The Assay, Circe at https://www.earto.eu, NOAA and the International Seabed Authority.
