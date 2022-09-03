I’m gonna find myself a better way
And if that better way ain’t so
I’ll ride with the tide and go with the flow
— Inez and Charlie Foxx,
“Mockingbird Bird,” 1963
Flow batteries are making their mark. This old but vastly improved battery is uniting wind and solar efficacy. Its role is to make the grid work better with alternate energy. It has high capacity, fast recharge times and extremely high recharge cycles. There’s more! Long lasting to 30 years. Completely safe and fire proof ... just don’t play with the acid tanks.
Un peu d’histoire
So the history of flow batteries:
1884 — From France, the first guided airship;
1954 — From Germany, a Liquid Chemical Energy device aka flow battery was patented;
1974 — NASA designed a Moonstation using a flow battery;
1984 — From New South Wales, Australia, the first patented flow battery;
2012 — From the U.S., advanced electrode technology improving energy storage by double;
2017 — China acquires license from the DOE for the aforementioned improved battery;
2021 — China becomes the world’s largest supplier of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries
Flow Batteries: How do they work?
From “Science Magazine,” Nov. 27, 2015:
Flow batteries aren’t much different from the rechargeables we’re all used to, aside from their massive size. In conventional rechargeables, electrical charges are stored in an electrode called an anode. When discharged, electrons are pulled off the anode, fed through an external circuit where they do work, and returned to a second electrode called a cathode. Liquid electrolytes between the electrodes ferry ions through the battery to balance the charges. The batteries can be recharged by plugging them in, which forces the charges — and the ions — to flow in reverse.
But in flow batteries, the charges are stored in liquid electrolytes that sit in external tanks. The charge-carrying electrolytes are then pumped through an electrode assembly, known as a stack, containing two electrodes separated by an ion-conducting membrane. This setup allows large volumes of the electrolytes to be stored in the tanks. Because those tanks have no size limit, the storage capacity of a flow battery can be scaled up as needed. That makes them ideal for storing large amounts of power for the grid.
Today, the most advanced flow batteries are known as vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs), which store charges in electrolytes that contain vanadium ions dissolved in a water-based solution. Vanadium’s advantage is that its ions are stable and can be cycled through the battery over and over without undergoing unwanted side reactions. But vanadium is costly, and VRFBs have a relatively low energy density. This means that the external tanks must be quite large to hold enough power to be useful.
Some drawbacks
Flow batteries have many valuable features over the current lithium batteries. As always, most new — or in this case newly improved — products also come with environmental, political and economic baggage.
The best flow batteries to date use vanadium as the electrode. This is a relatively rare earth element whose substrate is found around certain oil, shale oil and some coal fields. China and Russia to date are the leading producers of vanadium — China at 60% and Russia at 17%. As the need for vanadium increases, Canada could become a world leader alongside the aforementioned two as huge reserves of vanadium ore have been located.
Food for Thought
Nearly 70% of the cobalt used in the world is mined in the politically unstable country of the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, compared with cobalt and nickel mining, you have better situation with vanadium. China is our largest trading partner that although tenuous it is a symbiotic relationship with a joint Faustian concord. Flow batteries are now being manufactured in China. 2021 Dalian Rongke becomes the largest flow battery factory in the world, thanks to a lack of vision in America. Under the Biden administration, that license has been suspended but it’s a little like closing the barn door after the horses have left.
Lithium Sunset?
Today, most of the battery manufacturers are striving for a piece of the battery market use lithium. Lithium is and has been the tried and true legacy in portable and permanent storage of date. Lithium can be used in both small and large applications from micro medical devices to large electrical storage systems. Lithium in batteries has a major drawback in that it is flammable. Couple this problem with the electrodes that are made from cobalt or nickel. Lithium will be around for awhile due to the fact that VRFB and their future cousins require large acid baths. Such size limits them to large storage projects. Prior lithium electrodes coupled with vanadium for flow batteries held some promise in high storage capacity per unit volume except they had a slow discharge rate that was 10,000 times slower than its counter part in flow batteries.
2017-21 — a duration of error
During the ominous period of 2017-21, while the former administration was busy dismantling our legislation and going backwards to coal and nuclear, China took the lead in flow battery development at our expense. We developed an advanced electrode using vanadium which doubled the capacity of earlier flow batteries. The DOE under the prior administration allowed the licensing to Dalian Rongke Power Company in China.
Now they are the largest producer of VRFB. With that, numerous projects are springing up all over China according to “Energy Storage Magazine.” For example: the Hubei project. Its cost for 500MWh of VRFB, along with a combined 1GW of solar PV and wind generation from which it will charge, was cited as around $1.44 billion. This translates into essentially $1 per watt. Less than one-third the cost of a new nuclear plant!
Conclusion
Flow batteries promise to fulfill the missing link in solar and wind power — that is to be the storage of excess energy in non-peak times and the backup needed during peak times. Flow batteries can eliminate the “peakers” used during high demand times. Peakers are power stations that typically use natural gas jet engines to meet high demand times. These peakers have to be located outside the average population due to the noise generated. This means they lose power because of the added transmission lines required. Batteries, however, have the disadvantage of power conversion (DC to AC). However, this means that now solar and wind can offer 24/7 power security. China is ahead of the curve on this. Within two years they expect to have an additional 1.8 GW of solar and battery power to go online. The U.S. is moving in the direction of BESS (battery energy storage systems); however, we are using lithium-ion technologies which are much more expensive and not as long lived as flow batteries.
Because of the crippling legislation of the prior administration, the U.S. needs to catch up with other nations that are leading the way. The good news is the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Act will allow a resumption in the race for a better storage battery for grid tie systems. It is also important to elect officials who stay up with the times and not like a former president who believes that you physically scrub coal to make it a clean fuel.