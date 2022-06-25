In the next few “Alternate Energy” columns, I want to discuss hydrogen. In April 2020 I wrote an intro piece on the subject. Today, I would like to take a closer look and widen the scope of this intrinsically important issue of alternate energy.
Is it feasible? Is it affordable? Is it in practical use today? Why isn’t it in widespread use? And the biggest question: What does the future hold?
Is it feasible? Yes, it is! It has been shown to be useful in many ways to produce energy where other forms of energy cannot be relied upon in its locale such as in space, a hospital or the battlefield.
Is it affordable? Unfortunately, not for average use. Fuel cells are very expensive, not only the cost of the cells themselves but the storage, maintenance and fuel delivery issues.
Is it practical in everyday use? Yes. Many urban buses use fuel cells because they are quiet and produce no toxic fumes.
Why isn’t it in widespread use? The main reason is cost. Another reason is the onboard storage of hydrogen requires high-pressure tanks that are expensive and dangerous in the event of a leak (hydrogen requires only 4% volume to be explosive). Then there is the support infrastructure. There are very few hydrogen filling stations, which are far more expensive than any gasoline filling station. All these vehicles with fuel cells would require a specialized tank and probably an attendant trained to fuel your vehicle.
The color of hydrogen
Hydrogen has the blues ... and the color of money ... and gray, turquoise, and more, but no chartreuse.
I will discuss the three main colors of hydrogen, but for more in-depth study may I recommend the 2020 Ireana Report Green Hydrogen: “A guide to Policy Making.”
Blue hydrogen is hydrogen produced from natural gas by steam methane “reforming” — where natural gas is mixed with very hot steam and a catalyst. A chemical reaction occurs creating hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Water is added to that mixture, turning the carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide and more hydrogen. If the carbon dioxide emissions are captured and stored underground, the process is considered carbon-neutral, and the resulting hydrogen is called “blue hydrogen.”
Reforming, unlike reforming bad Johnny, is a process in chemistry. The molecular structure of a hydrocarbon is rearranged to alter its properties. Think of the many stages of carbon. Coal and diamonds are both carbon but have huge difference in properties. The process is frequently applied to low-quality gasoline to improve their combustion characteristics.
Green hydrogen is when the energy used to power electrolysis comes from renewable sources such as wind, water or solar. Electrolysis is the means to separate the atoms of hydrogen and oxygen in this case in water. It is very clean but energy-wise very inefficient.
Green hydrogen production is the preferred method of producing hydrogen. It is highly inefficient unless you consider using the over power produced during “slow” energy use.
This method could also be used in conjunction with a smart grid that can detect these periods and channel this extra energy, not in a Shirley MacLaine fashion, to facilities that produce hydrogen from water. The key here is electrolysis and the use of an electrolyzer. The efficiency of the electrolyzer is the key to minimizing costs and speed of production of green hydrogen.
Gray hydrogen is derived from natural gas, making it the least renewable form. Most of the hydrogen produced today is gray hydrogen. It is relatively inexpensive and commonly used in the chemical industry to make fertilizer and for refining oil.
Hydrogen has a big future, in the future
Hydrogen, when ready, will be the fuel for transportation of the future is my humble opinion. Lithium is limited and is not supportive of widespread commercial transportation flight. In the future we will have to realize that we will need to burn off all the natural occurring methane that we can. Also we have an abundant supply of water, though not always fresh. Hydrogen is highly reactive and when combined with O2, it gives off a lot of heat and little in the way of pollution: some nitrous oxides, some CO but very, very little.
I don’t see where biofuels will dominate because of the amount of land required to process biofuel and because of the built-in inefficiency of this process. Plus the energy output of biofuel is less than conventional fuels and much more expensive to produce. However, not to dismiss corn entirely, but it also is not the way to go, either. Energy production should not go the way of strong lobbies.
For this column I want to discuss the advancements made in Hydrogen Fuel Cells. We have plenty of hydrogen, just not in the form we need. Getting it into that form is the problem. Getting it there efficiently is another problem. For green hydrogen, the preferred method of obtaining hydrogen, it will require a major change in our electricity grid system.
Electrolysis — clean but inefficient
Electrolysis is one way to split the atoms of oxygen and hydrogen apart. Unfortunately it is not efficient. It takes more energy to split water apart than the resulting hydrogen will produce.
So why pursue this? Enter solar and wind power, an advanced power grid and improved electrolysis. Solar and wind have their periods of unpredictability and expected non-performance. The grid is very inefficient while a smart grid would make use of the power generated in low-use times and send it off to charge battery backup systems and power electrolyzers to make hydrogen. Wind and/or solar can over-power systems or produce more power than needed. A smart grid could re-channel that energy to power electrolyzers to produce hydrogen.
Next month I’ll look at the composition of fuel cells. This will give you an appreciation of why we are where we are today with hydrogen.