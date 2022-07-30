We take air travel for granted today. However, it is adding to the carbon foot print at an exceedingly high pace. Commercial air transportation accounts for 2% of all CO2 emissions, and it is increasingly more popular. At any given time there are more than 1 million people in the air over the planet. In 2019 there were 4.6 billion air passengers, and according to Neste, a refining and marketing company concentrating on low-emission, high-quality traffic fuels, that number will double by 2037. Ergo, aviation is the fastest growing source of CO2 emissions. So what to do?
The ‘Four Horsemen’ of aviation construction
There are four main concerns with the design of aircraft: weight, propulsion, aerodynamics and configuration.
As for weight, I have no doubt that plastics will achieve the strength of titanium in the not too distant future. Plastics will at least accommodate the body and the wings to minimize the weight. However, plastic won’t help the engine. Heat is the issue.
Propulsion has as much to do with materials as the body and wings. But taking the liquid hydrogen from a liquid to the intake gas under huge pressure so it can be burned by the turbine engine is a challenge.
Aerodynamics is another issue that all aircraft designers take into consideration. All aircraft face the same situations of the ever-changing air currents in flight. There is talk of a shape-changing aircraft that can enhance flight performances.
Then there’s configuration — what should the jet look like when completed? Will it have that “je ne sais quoi” when ready for the public?
First (very) humble opinion
In my (very) humble opinion, if we are to curb CO2 emissions in all transportation we must settle on a fuel that is renewable, safe for distribution, adaptable for distribution, plentiful, non-resource intense, and non-conflict to asset monopoly. Hydrogen fits the bill, or should I say, in the future hydrogen will fit the bill. Especially for transportation in particular for aviation.
Why?
Because high density energy is required. Aviation needs an alternate fuel to kerosene. Other renewable fuels are in the pipeline but are not volumetrically able to satisfy the fuel needs of aviation. Best guess estimates range to 10% at most. Hydrogen is limitless once it becomes realized at the only answer to 100% emissions. However, as is so often with every silver lining, there’s a dark cloud (or two).
The dark clouds are the efficiency of deriving hydrogen and storing it. Currently (a little electrical pun) it takes more energy to produce hydrogen than the hydrogen can return in energy. The current method of storage require cryogenic capabilities. This means that one must achieve 253 degrees below zero and be able to have a vessel that can withstand the pressures that it takes to achieve this.
So where are we now?
• Piece-ful transfer of power — In order to have zero emissions for flight there has to be a transfer of power. That is the transfer from fossil fuels to hydrogen. It will be a soft parade. A step-by-step process.
Hydrogen power for aircraft is not new. The then-Soviets in 1988 flew the first hydrogen fueled jet, the Tu-155. Even then only one of its three engines was actually powered by hydrogen probably because of the uncertainty of the success of the engine. The Tu-155 had a large hydrogen tank in the rear part of the passenger cabin that took up about a third of the space in the cabin. An additional 30 systems were integrated into the aircraft so that it could run on hydrogen.
The Soviet government was not thinking about global warming but rather believed that oil would soon be depleted and that hydrogen could be produced by nuclear power. Obviously, a misconception given that the Chernobyl disaster was two years old. The shame of this is the 30-year drought of design activity. Now the race is on to design flight around the use of hydrogen. Now a step-by-step process is taking place. One is with fuel cells for motorized flight; two is with hydrogen powered jet engines; three, how to efficiently produce hydrogen; four, how to develop light weight pressurized containers, the fuel tanks for aircraft; and five, the distribution points for dispensing hydrogen fuel. All this while keeping an exponentially growing number of passengers satisfied. Yes, in that order or at least that is how it is evolving.
• Contestants in the H2 Race for SAF Aircraft, start your engines — There it is again another acronym, SAF — sustainable aviation fuel. All these new engine designs or modification are built around SAF. Therefore hydrogen, an SAF for flight, is being taken seriously by the major turbine engine designers such as GE, CFM, Airbus, Rolls Royce and Siemans. These companies are designing the engines for utilizing hydrogen.
Airbus and CFM are working together to engage the LEAP engine, a state-of-the art engine that uses advanced carbon materials which reduces weight and increases efficiency. Rolls Royce is teaming up with “easyJet,” working on hydrogen-powered jet aircraft. Airbus has three proposed hydrogen-powered aircraft: a turboprop, a turbofan and a blended wing body. The future of hydrogen may not be up in the air, but it will be in the future of air transportation. These companies are shooting for 2035 for commercial operations.
The Associated Infrastructure
Even if all these technologies get off the ground how are they going to get access to hydrogen? Curiously the one company that stands out that is not a major leader of engine design is a company called ZeroAvia. Their design uses fuel cells and their “engine” is an electric motor. ZeroAvia is working with Edmonton International Airport with a fueling station and flight patterns that will need the hydrogen when they refuel. In this, they are ahead of the curve. Their work will advance the use of hydrogen by getting these stations ready for the future of all hydrogen powered air craft. But again it will be one step at a time.
Conclusion
Hindsight is always 20/20 as they say. Clearly we should not be this far behind in hydrogen technology. Now most aviation companies agree hydrogen is the only path to zero emissions.
Forty-five years ago, one our wisest presidents made the National Energy Program — https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/national-energy-program-fact-sheet-the-presidents-program. The not-so-wise voters did not give him a second term. I ask that readers click on this link and read the policy. Then just imagine what it would be like today if our nation had been disciplined enough to follow these policies. We can’t afford to make this mistake again.
Are we going to elect someone who believes wind turbines cause hearing cancer, LEDs cause blindness, oil is unlimited, climate change is a hoax, will turn our national parks over to coal and uranium mining companies which have given him generous campaign support, overwrite environmental laws, not cooperate with other nations on environmental standards, and patently ignore science? We simply can’t afford the same mistake twice. It will literally be a matter of life or no life.