Energy storage, when we think in terms of electricity, comes in a variety of methods. Those include: stored hydropower like at the Gilboa project, stored air pressure to run a turbine, stored hydrogen, which is produced during peak hours when the wind and solar are overproducing, nuclear power, which is being considered as part of the storage plan, and of course, batteries.
In order to fulfill the agenda of the Scoping Plan, energy storage is a key function. It has many issues, however, including the unknown. I say unknown because batteries, which will be the main storage component of the Scoping Plan, are in a state of flux. Much research is being done around the world to develop faster charge times, safer non-flammability, lessor dependency on rare earth metals and reduced weight. Making the right choice will be key in the success of the Scoping Plan.
Next is where these storage facilities are going to be placed. It is always best to be as close as possible to the source of electricity being produced. This will not be practical for offshore wind farms, however. Battery storage systems will have to be near onshore wind and solar farms. There will be some dependency on home owners to have their own backup systems. This can get quite pricey.
On Sept. 8, 2022, five companies received $16.6 million in awards for the development of energy storage systems. It is noted that Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station received the lion’s share, over 75% of funds in a technology that already has been proven, to the dismay of this writer.
The following is from an announcement from Gov. Hochul’s office:
• Borrego Solar Systems, Inc. — $2.7 million to develop, design and construct two standalone energy storage systems and perform field demonstrations of a six-hour zinc hybrid cathode energy storage system in New York City to help demonstrate that zinc hybrid technology is economically competitive with lithium-ion.
• JC Solutions, LLC dba RCAM Technologies — $1.2 million to develop a 3D concrete printed marine pumped hydroelectric storage system that integrates directly with offshore wind development in support of grid resiliency and reduced reliance on fossil fuel plants to meet periods of peak electric demand.
• Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station, LLC — $12.5 million to demonstrate nuclear-hydrogen fueled peak power generation paired with a long duration hydrogen energy storage unit to help reduce emissions from the New York Independent System Operator electric grid.
• Power to Hydrogen — $100,000 to develop a Reversible Fuel Cell System for hydrogen production and energy storage called the Clean Energy Bridge and to help facilitate the system’s readiness for demonstration and commercial adoption.
• ROCCERA, LLC — $100,000 to evaluate and demonstrate a novel commercially viable Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell prototype for clean hydrogen production together with a corresponding scalable, more efficient manufacturing process.
The following is a response from NYSERDA in response to questions I posed:
How many battery storage systems will be required to meet the state’s 6GW energy storage goal by 2030?
The roadmap proposes the implementation of NYSERDA-led programs toward procuring an additional 4.7 gigawatts of new storage projects across the bulk (large-scale), retail (community, commercial and industrial), and residential energy storage sectors in New York. These future procurements, combined with the 1.3 gigawatts of existing energy storage already under contract with the state and moving toward commercial operation, will allow the state to achieve the six-gigawatt goal by 2030.
How much energy storage capacity (in KWH) will be needed by 2030-2040-2050?
In addition to needing 6 gigawatts (GW) of energy storage by 2030 with a total storage capacity of approximately 25 gigawatt-hours (GWh), the Climate Action Council’s Integration Analysis, which was conducted to support New York’s Final Scoping Plan, included scenarios where as much as 12 GWs of storage with a total storage capacity of over 50 GWh would be needed by 2040 to reach our electric sector and decarbonization mandates and up to 21 Gigawatts with a total storage capacity of over 80 GWh by 2050.
Where will they be installed?
Across the state for fossil fuel plant replacement, renewable integration, and transmission services. Residential projects will be installed at homes, retail projects will be installed at large facilities or at developed sites on the distribution network, and bulk storage will be installed near large transmission-scale facilities. Precise locations are to be determined.
How much will it cost — i.e. per watt hour of storage?
The cost of energy storage devices has experienced significant volatility over the last three years. Current prices for large storage devices have stabilized around $350-$400 per kWh of installed storage capacity, with smaller projects experiencing higher costs. The 6 GW Energy Storage Roadmap requested funding of between $1 billion and $1.7 billion to fund 4,700 MW of new storage projects.
What is the latest on the 6GW energy storage roadmap?
NYSERDA is awaiting a final decision by the Public Service Commission following the close of the public comment period, which ended April 17. Contact the Public Service Commission for updates on the status of the roadmap.
How much wind and solar capacity will be needed to meet the state’s 70x30 renewable energy goal?
The Climate Action Council Scoping Plan estimates New York’s electricity will need to be supplied by approximately 18 to 19 gigawatts of solar capacity and 6.5 to 8.5 gigawatts of onshore wind capacity by 2030 to meet the state’s 70x30 renewable energy goal. See the Scoping Plan and associated Appendix G: Integration Analysis Technical Appendix for additional detail.
Over the next five years I suspect that a breakthrough technology in batteries will happen such as electrodes made from aluminum instead of cobalt for example. What steps will be taken so that one technology will not be supplanted by another in this very likely scenario?
NYSERDA’s focus is on developing and commercializing energy storage technologies that are efficient, cost-effective, safe and technologically viable. NYSERDA is taking an agnostic approach, advancing a combination of research programs and pilot/demonstration projects to ensure various technologies such as long-duration storage can provide maximum value to New York beyond 2030.
Conclusion
Battery technology is on the march. The race to develop less rare earth metal-oriented batteries is on. In my humble opinion I am glad that some money went to Borrego to demonstrate zinc hybrid technology can be competitive with lithium ion technology. I believe that the pumped storage idea will be difficult and prove to be too costly to be effective. As for Roccera, I wish them all the luck. Developing an efficient electrolyzer is the key to safe hydrogen production. On the other hand, I am a bit concerned about Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant getting $12.5 million when the Department of Energy had already given $20 million to demonstrate hydrogen production from nuclear power a year earlier than this grant. Keep in mind that the state had to bail out three nuclear power plants to the tune of several billion dollars.