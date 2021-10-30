In today’s Depeche mode world that seeks to make our lives easier with all these conveniences, we must consider the consequences.
Today, with all the communications we have, information that is at our fingertips, this technology comes at a cost. This month’s article hopes to enlighten us just how much energy is consumed with our household devices on hold just waiting to be used.
America is fortunate in that we have reliable electricity. Just about every household appliance today counts on that. These household appliances use phantom energy, so they can be in standby mode ready for instant use. I liken this standby mode to when a car idles at a traffic light. We don’t shut our engines off because of what it would take to restart them, but there they sit and consume energy.
In Germany, Volkswagen did an experiment where their cars were programmed to traffic lights. Volkswagen conducted experiments so that cars could shut their engines off when the car wasn’t moving, then turn the engine back on when called to move again. It was found that 30 seconds was the “magic time” where run time vs. turn-off became efficient. To save energy, Volkswagen placed a flywheel on the car that captured the kinetic energy of the now-shut-off engine. The flywheel continues spinning, then engages the engine when ready to start again. In my humble opinion, I thought this was a good idea; however, this verged on certain freedoms, and that is a topic for another day.
Energy Star is Bright StarWhen the prior administration placed us in a continuous world of doubt and confusion, there was Energy Star. Energy Star came from another near and dear agency to this author, the Environmental Protection Agency.
I went head to head with the EPA because they would not be held accountable, save for intervention by Congress. I also found that although their data was very accurate, their rules were enforced arbitrarily, or not at all.
What most government agencies are good at is gathering data, the CIA website being the best. From this data they formulate rules and procedures which, for the most part, do make sense and do work.
Enter Energy Star. Run by the EPA and U.S. Department of Energy, it’s a program that works, as energy usage is analyzed and standards set — and met — before the Energy Star seal of approval is given for everything from appliances to homes. By setting standards, manufacturers strive to make such products energy efficient. This has had a very positive out come on many things.
Manufacturing footprints are reduced because manufacturers realize the value that customers place on the environment.
What are the culprits?
Just about any electronic device that plugs in is suspect. Very often the internal or external power supply is turned on and left running. Numerous wall warts are culprits. It is the power supply that is waiting for that green light to kick in that grabs most of the power.
Here some examples of the most common offenders today of the phantom power hogs: desktop computers, along with gaming computers; routers and modems; and wall warts that have no device being served.
How much energy is used and how much is wasted?
The U.S. Department of Energy says, on average, 75% of the electricity used to power home electronics and appliances is consumed while the products are turned off (as of Oct 1, 2020). This will improve considerably in the near future.
Is standby power use necessary?
Sometimes. Certain appliance functions do require small amounts of electricity to:
• Maintain signal reception capability (for remote control, telephone or network signal).
• Monitor temperature or other conditions (such as in a refrigerator).
• Power an internal clock.
• Battery charging.
• Continuous display.
Good design can make the power requirements for these functions very low (but not yet zero).
How can I tell which devices are doing what?
Well, at Berkeley Lab, they took the time to assess this very question. Find the best platform for that at https://standby.lbl.gov/data/summary-table/. At this link you can make your own assessment as to the devices you have and leave plugged in.
What can we do?
We can run all our plug-in devices on a switchable power strip, or on a timer, or on these new wireless gadgets. The wireless power devices are still not quite cost-effective, but they will be.
Things are getting much better faster. Wireless will have wireless energy transmission as well.
In the realm of phantom energy, currently (pun intended) things are improving. One of bigger improvements will be wireless energy transmission systems. These will be built into every new home and office. It will have a central computer that will “know” what every device is, whether it needs to be turned on or off, put into standby, needs to be charged, when it needs to be running again, etc. In turn, these devices, perhaps via Bluetooth or whatever happens down life’s technology road, will connect to the home or office and be secure. Such a mechanism will be able to identify defective equipment and time-stamp unauthorized access as part of it operation.
So this Halloween, don’t let those energy phantoms get the better of you.
Bahahaha! Happy Halloween!
James Bobreski is a process control engineer in the power production for 43 years. He also is the author of “Alternate Energy and Climate Change in the Age of Trump,” available at Longs’ Bookstore and on Amazon.com.