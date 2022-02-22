If I could choose a word, just off the cuff, to describe my millennial generation, I’d say: curation. For better or worse (I’d argue most often better), millennials are choosy.
Who do we feel deserves our vote? Why should I have peanut butter toast when I would enjoy avocado toast much more for a slightly greater expense? Which school is actually going to give me the experience and education I’m looking for, while also not unjustly infringing on my values? In many senses, the ability to curate experiences comes from a place of privilege, but my generation also has a keen sense for inauthenticity.
We’ve been sold a lot: Everyone’s a winner. College is a must for everyone. You’re special. You can do anything you set your mind to.
And while there are semblances of truth in those cliches, they are not the truisms they’ve been presented to be. Competition is healthy. The trades are as valid as higher academia. You are not that unique. There are some things you cannot do, even though you may will it with all your might. I could go on. As these balloons of an over-inflated sense of self pop and fizzle on their way down to the ground, we realize that we’re just finite and human after all.
As we enter (or have entered) our 30s, we may not let our lives be governed by these Disney-esque illusions that have no basis in the real world, but we try our best to invent new little imaginations to numb the banality of it all. I’ve noticed one way this manifests (and maybe this is just me) is the highly-curated approach to my music playlists set for a drive.
Perhaps if you grew up at the height of the MTV/VH1 era (when they actually centered on music) you too remember looking out the window in the back seat of your parents’ car, mouthing lyrics to a moody Hilary Duff song and pretending you were in your very own music video. These days are gone, but we’ve found other ways to detach, pretend, and push back against, well, boredom. But maybe boredom is just a cynical way to look at life, a sign that our senses have numbed to the simple wonder of being a person in the world.
Rather than let the silence invite me to think, plan, remember, or even pray, I have to make myself the soundtrack I need: high bpm on the way to the gym, soft hymns on my way to church, “get it done” empowerment songs on my way to work. I need the moment to be what I want, not what it needs to be for me.
The other day I drove home with my phone dead in my pocket (anyone else strangely elated at this kind of newfound inaccessibility?) With no other choice, I flipped on the radio and made my way to a favorite channel. I wasn’t familiar with any song they played during my commute, and it was … nice. At one point, I even turned off the radio and drove in silence.
The temptation to curate each thing in our lives narrows our experience of life itself. Turns out I don’t know what is best for me every moment. Turns out I’m not as special as they told me and that’s alright. I’m just a person, driving a car, getting where I need to go. And that’s good enough.