With this column’s first publication came an invitation to the curious. For those of us who thrive on asking and pursuing questions perhaps a bit more than needing answers, our sense of curiosity keeps us hungry for the truth. Every day, we act on too many assumptions.
We assume the food we are eating is healthy, the clothes we are wearing are non-exploitive to those who made them, our governments are telling us the truth, and that we are, as someone once coined it, “temporarily embarrassed millionaires.” We might go our entire lives eternally duped by falsehoods if it weren’t for the human power to question these things. But are the questions we are asking good questions? And how can we know that we ourselves are trustworthy arbiters of things like truth, justice, and goodness?
We can’t even be certain that the atoms holding together the chair we are about to sit in won’t disperse, or that each heartbeat won’t be our last. There is no way to operate in the world without having a little faith in something, even if it must be our fickle selves.
Inquiry, like woodshop, painting, and writing, is a craft. There is an art to asking the right question well. Unfortunately, the teaching of rhetoric, logic, and critical thinking skills in many schools has been kicked to the sidelines in favor of the latest fashionable curricula. And yet, these are the skills that fostered some of the freest nations in the world. Why do we neglect these disciplines? What futures will we create for ourselves without them?
The ability to ask good questions not only leads us to discover the truth, but to decalcify our hearts to the good and the beautiful. If there is one thing I know about the human spirit, it’s that it lives on and thirsts for beauty. In a consumerist world of flashy marketing, obsession with the latest technological innovations, and the effect algorithmic curation has on us, we need to return to our first loves: the simple things of the world.
To live in the Finger Lakes means to live where other people vacation. From our wide-open fields, lakes, and wildlife to our local eateries, breweries, high school football games, and 5Ks, we are truly blessed. There is so much natural beauty and opportunity for community here in our region. If we neglect it, we neglect the needs of our soul.
My hope for this column is that the different ideas discussed here have stirred questions of your own. What do you love about the Finger Lakes? What worries you about our world today? What do you place your hope in? Only by admitting what we do not know can we begin the great journey into the world, into ourselves, and toward something better.
For me, my Christian faith anchors me. Not the faith itself, but where the faith is placed. It’s in Christ that I find the good, the true, and the beautiful all wrapped up in a gift of grace given to us who do not deserve it. Instead of discouraging questions, this hope invites inquiry, embraces questions, and stirs us onward.
May all our endeavors through the questions lead us to the good path of a flourishing life. Thank you for going along with me on this journey of “Around 520 words.”