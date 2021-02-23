(Editor’s Note: Today we introduce a new regular column by Finger Lakes Times copy editor Abbey Sitterley. It will run every other Tuesday.)
Let me ask you a question: How do you feel about questions?
When I was a rebellious kid growing up in Clifton Springs, my parents used to say I had an answer for everything. Now, like most 20-somethings, I think I have more questions than answers.
My fellow millennials and I have seen a wide range of cultural and political shifts: Y2K and 9/11, the 2008 recession, exciting new genres and means of entertainment, profound medical innovations, the dawn of the social media age, and countless more. We’re often derided for our entitlement attitude, and while much of that mockery, arguably, is deserved, consider “oversaturated” as an alternative label. We have access to more information and methods of communication than preceding generations, the full implications of which have yet to be seen. It’s a dizzying world out there, rife with possibility and argument, echo chambers and truth claims galore. There are lots of answers, but have we been trained to inquire well?
I’ve been a copy editor here at the Finger Lakes Times since September, and one of my favorite things about my position so far has been meeting members of the community and asking them questions. As a Midlakes High School grad and a proud Finger Lakes Community College Honors alum, my upstate upbringing is something I hold dear. “All things local” is kind of my thing (I’m even in a band called The Local Hang-Ups!), and although I currently live in Rochester, the Finger Lakes will always be home.
My education and experiences here, along with my faith, have taught me that critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, humility, and personal conviction are timeless virtues. Austrian Jewish composer Gustav Mahler has been quoted as saying, “Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire,” and I agree. In my view, these tools of discernment have proved foundational when it comes to navigating the world around us and defining what makes a flourishing life. Not only are they profoundly useful when applied to political and social issues, but they enrich our understanding of the arts, our personalities, our planet, and our relationships.
It all starts with asking the right questions.
In this column, which will appear every other Tuesday on the Opinion page, I plan to write about a wide variety of things, such as current topics, little-known facts, local creators and events, perhaps even a dash of politics, a smidgen of spirituality, etc. Though I’m not an authority on anything, I’m curious about everything. Brevity may or may not be a millennial problem (we do love our filler words “um” and “like” just as much as a 280-character tweet), but I think around 520 words will do it. My hope is that each piece will inspire a pursuit for the good, the true, and the beautiful, as well as offer takeaways for the journey. Our ability to make connections and unearth layers is a part of what makes us human, and there’s much to dig into.
So, back to my initial question. Are you inquisitive too? If so, I’d love for you to walk alongside me. Don’t worry, I won’t talk too much. I’ve only got around 520 words.