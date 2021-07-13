When’s the last time you wrote a letter? No, not in an email or for a professional opportunity, but just for fun?
Years ago, my mom signed me up for a pen pal program through the Phelps library. I can’t remember exactly how it worked, but I do recall how excited I was to take part. I waited for my pen pal’s letter for what felt like forever. When it arrived, I read it voraciously beginning to end.
And then, out of laziness or childlike flightiness, I never replied.
I regret that a little, wondering if my pen pal was hurt and if a friendship might have grown from our snail mail conversation.
Today, I still try to keep in touch with some of my long-distance friends through letters. Neal, who works seasonally on a fishing boat in Alaska and loves poetry as much as I do, is someone I met online through mutual friends. We decided to converse mainly through letters, which is in part a nod to the hipster way of life that teems at the edge of millennial culture, but I think there’s something to be said for being intentionally antiquated.
These days, everything is instant. Instant messaging, instant video streaming, instant news feeds, instant shopping, instant picture sharing, even instant dinners. That in 15 minutes I can accomplish more tasks than someone a hundred years ago could complete in four hours, or barely even imagine, is mind-boggling. And while the obvious dirty habit we might develop from this insta-life is impatience, I suspect indifference is the greater vice. Instant not only speeds us up, but makes us numb. Unable to sit in the mundane or appreciate the slow and steady, we begin to look at life transactionally. What can this give me now?
In her excellent book “Reclaiming the Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age,” Sherry Turkle expounds on what she calls, the “Goldilocks effect”: “We can’t get enough of each other if we can have each other at a digital distance — not too close, not too far, just right. But human relationships are rich, messy, and demanding. When we clean them up with technology, we move from conversation to the efficiency of mere connection. I fear we forget the difference.”
Nothing will ever replace the richness of in-person conversation, but I think the physically-written letter is a good alternative to the convenience of an instant message. Not that we should shun it completely, but like everything, something to enjoy in moderation. After a year of remote working, Zooming, playing, and talking, I think we all more deeply appreciate in-person community and the analog means to stay connected.
I’ve talked to many people over the past year who, despite the tragedy and difficulty wrought by the pandemic, found a silver lining in the ability to slow down. I wrote more letters than I have before, some of which I’ll keep for years to come, because there’s something so personal about them. A friend’s handwriting, pen choice, stamp choice, scribbled-out mistakes, and the time they set aside to write are all unique touches that imply conversation between people, rather than a connection between avatars.
I could go on, but I’ll defer to the experts, like Ferris Bueller, who said “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”