The Super Bowl is over. The Chiefs won. Another football season has come and gone, and I think this is the first time I’ll actually miss it.
I grew up watching Bills games with my grandma: the smell of Sunday sauce simmering in the next room, the rest of the family gathered in the dining room, and Grammy and I couched in front of the TV. She’d twirl a toothpick between her teeth as she’d explain what was happening. I didn’t really care about the mechanics of the game, but I was fascinated by the fact that my grandma did. She’s the only person in our family who pays attention to sports, particularly football and baseball, and to this day it’s still a legend as to where she picked it up. Regardless of our interaction with it, the sounds of the game are imprinted in the fabric of Sundays at my grandparents’ house.
That piece of the tapestry has simmered like Sunday sauce in the back of my mind for a long time. I’ve appreciated football season, especially in respect to the New York devotion due to the Bills mafia, but nothing about it really got me. I didn’t see a particular team as worthy of my loyalty, or even care enough to pay attention to the game schedule. There’s a game on? Great, I’ll watch. But there was no going out of my way for it.
This November, something clicked for me. I woke up one Sunday morning with a mind absolutely made up as to what my day would hold: I would make soup and I would watch the game. I was excited. As I sat in church later that morning, wondering if I’d have enough to head home and prep the stew before the game (a profoundly surprising church distraction for those who know me well), I thought of an episode of “According to Jim.” In this episode of the sitcom, Jim spends the whole episode just dying to ditch church and get home for the football game. Despite my wandering mind drifting to past the service to 1 p.m. kickoff time, I have a ways to go before I’m that rabid.
The more I’ve thought about what might have flipped my Sundays into sports mode, the more I realize that it’s the rituals of Sunday football that attract me more than anything. It’s the loyalty to a team of people, players with names and families and backstories, with whom we celebrate miracle plays and mourn injuries. It’s the preparation of the food too. Who watches the football game without snacks or a meal? Games are events we can count on as an opportunity to open our homes, crack open a beer together, and bond over a game gone right or a game gone wrong.
Sunday’s Super Bowl was the pinnacle. My housemates and I invited a few friends and family to watch the Chiefs take on the Eagles (neither was the favorite team of anyone in attendance — we are Bills fans, through and through). Some decided to levy their support for the Eagles, others for the Chiefs, developing a playful rivalry amongst us. We didn’t talk about anything deep or significant that night, and yet I learned a lot about the people in my life.
It’s incredible to me how we change over time, how activities we wouldn’t think twice about five years ago are the very things that hinge some of our social dynamics today. Over time, perhaps Sunday football rituals will inspire further rhythms of togetherness. Perhaps the Bills will head to the Super Bowl. Next year, you can bet I’ll be rooting for it.