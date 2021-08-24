Like lots of arthouse film buffs, I was really excited to see David Lowery’s recent adaptation of the classic chivalric romance “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” And while my expectations for classic story adaptations aren’t very high at all, I was kind of disappointed. Okay, quite disappointed.
A big fan of Arthurian legend from my youth, I’ve long worn down our family’s recorded VHS copies of the 1981 film “Excalibur” (starring the dreamy Nigel Terry as King Arthur himself) and the limited television series adaptation “The Mists of Avalon,” not to mention Disney’s “The Sword in the Stone.” Even today, I pretty much devour anything I can find relating to Sir Thomas Malory’s “Le Morte d’Arthur.” Recently, a friend who studies at Cambridge organized a book club around Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, and I finished the book in days. So when entertainment company A24 announced Lowery’s film, I was prepared.
As a chivalric romance, Sir Gawain and The Green Knight follows the knight Gawain in a game that tests his knightliness according to the “chivalric code,” a way of conduct that cherishes virtues such as honor, respect, manners, and strength. This story of Sir Gawain is told in the form of an alliterative poem, with a bob-and-wheel rhyme scheme. Literary nerd stuff aside, the story’s plot operates within a challenge sent to Gawain by a mysterious green knight — a challenge he must complete in a year’s time, if he has the courage and selflessness to meet it.
In Lowery’s adaptation, the visuals are stunning. Filmed in Ireland, the lush landscapes are beautiful and help set the viewer’s imagination in medieval Britain, and his green knight is as verdant and intimidating as can be. But, for me, that’s its only draw. This telling of a great chivalric romance lacks ... chivalry.
The anti-hero has risen to prominence in the last few decades. Akin to its cousin the dystopian tale, anti-heroes have grown on us because they represent the complexity of the human condition. We all have conflicting motivations and contradictory actions. People are not static or flat, and neither should our characters be. But while this acknowledgment of our intricacies is well-intentioned, I think we’ve lost our ability to tell stories that deal with virtues in their ideal state, despite our inability to fully embody them. We need these stories of honor and courage and self-denial undiluted, even though grittier creative license is more attractive to our modern appetites. We need good heroes and bad bad guys.
Writer C.S. Lewis had this to say on the subject of chivalry: “The medieval ideal brought together two things which have no natural tendency to gravitate towards one another. It brought them together for that very reason. It taught humility and forbearance to the great warrior because everyone knew by experience how much he usually needed that lesson. It demanded valor of the urbane and modest man … the man who combines both characters — the knight — is not a work of nature but of art.”
Not only are these old, virtue-laden stories helpful in our process of moral formation, but they echo our own longing to be better, and to make pieces of art out of our very selves.