Once in a while, it’s good to do something that makes you really uncomfortable. This weekend, I did just that.
Outdoor sports and I have a rocky history (no pun intended). Growing up on a woodland town line here in the Finger Lakes, I’m no stranger to flora and fauna. I spent countless evenings building fires with my dad, afternoons grasshopper hunting with my cousins, and singing hymns with my mom on the porch as the day dawned. I loved playing outside as a kid. And I still get the chills when I think of how the wind can carry a bobcat’s scream right down your spine.
But somewhere along the line, the outdoors lost its allure. Perhaps it was the dawning of social media networks like MySpace and Facebook, or maybe it was my realization that ticks (and the Lyme disease they often carry) were a hidden threat in the high grasses I loved to wade through. But the comfort zone is never static. The more we pursue comfort, the more we begin to exclude — even the things we love.
Now that I’m older (though arguably not much wiser), I’ve learned that I take my truest form of rest when I’m in nature. Make it a day trip and I’m really restored. Most of my work as a writer and executive assistant requires me to be online, which renders much of my time spent on the computer. As much as I like what I do, I find myself craving tall trees, fresh air, and sunlight.
So, at the prompting of a friend, I decided to take it to the next level and climb Ampersand Mountain. According to those hikers I know, Ampersand is not technically one of the Adirondack High Peaks — but it was peak enough for me. I’ve been prepping for it with a workout routine for the last four weeks and, while I do credit it for giving me more stamina than I would have had without it, 45 minutes of HIIT training is no rock face.
Hiking is first a mental challenge before a physical one. Eventually, you do pass a threshold that makes the whole process — and all the pain included — fun. But it requires coming to the end of yourself first.
At one point, I had had enough. My fitness watch read 176 beats per minute. My heart was lodged in my throat. My friend Lisa stood 10 feet above me. A series of large boulders (accomplished hikers are welcome to chuckle here) stretched upward behind her until it blurred into the tree line. “You have got to be kidding me,” I coughed out. “There’s no way.”
“Quit looking up the path,” she encouraged. “Just take the step right before you. Think of all the things we wouldn’t do if we knew how the whole process would look, how hard it would be.”
Isn’t that the truth? We’ve always got one eye on tomorrow, strategizing for things that haven’t even come down the pike yet. What are we missing along the way? For how much it hurts that muscle must first tear in order to heal and grow, we should accept each (sometimes brutal) step as it comes.
Hike the mountain. Do the hard thing.
It was pretty windy at the summit. I anchored my feet into the stone with whatever leg strength I had left. But the view … worth every uncomfortable step.