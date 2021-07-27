Someone told me recently that book-buying is an entirely separate hobby from reading. I’m not ashamed to say that I’m a glutton for both.
In May and October, you can usually find me prowling the aisles of the Ithaca book sale, mostly loitering in the theology and trade paperback fiction sections. As for the other months, I rely on local library sales, corner book shops, and the occasional bulk order from Thriftbooks.com.
How many books do I own? Enough to make the acquisition of a new bookcase reason for my family to shake their heads.
These days, with the world at your fingertips, the old physical book still has its allure. From cover art to font choice, yellowed dog-eared pages, annotations in the margins from previous owners, and who could forget that “old book smell,” a physical copy has personality that a Kindle can’t, well, kindle.
But, of course, what’s really wonderful is the stuff inside a book.
Ray Bradbury is one of my favorite authors. A writer of science fiction and fantasy stories, Bradbury credited his success as a writer to his devotion as a reader. And no writing degree for Bradbury — just lots of time spent with his nose in books at the library.
In his renowned science fiction novel “Fahrenheit 451,” one character explains, “The books are to remind us what ... fools we are. They’re Caesar’s praetorian guard, whispering as the parade roars down the avenue, “Remember, Caesar, thou art mortal.” And “Most of us can’t rush around, talking to everyone, know all the cities of the world, we haven’t time, money or that many friends. The things you’re looking for, Montag, are in the world, but the only way the average chap will ever see ninety-nine percent of them is in a book.”
Here, Bradbury touches on what I think are the two pillars of reading: to experience wonder and to be humbled. Granted, nowadays, all those things to know that Bradbury lists are instantly accessible through a small monolith in our pockets, but we aren’t even really reading things anyway.
A 2016 study by Columbia University and the French National Institute found that only 59% of links shared on social media have actually been clicked. We’re only reading headlines.
In a headline-saturated world, longform texts are a challenge to our attention spans. But the delayed gratification is worth it in spades.
Whether fiction, non-fiction, poetry, sports-writing or biographies are your bag, returning to, or stepping outside of, your literary comfort zone is not a static hobby. Whole worlds lie between the pages, a feast for those longing for escape or immersion. When we dive into a story or approach information beyond our ken, we start by admitting that we do not know something. Approaching a longform text, like an old hardcover volume, with this attitude is as disciplined as weight lifting: quick growth is empty growth.
Like a Gilmore Girl, I carry books with me wherever I go. You never know when you’ll have time to read. One minute it’s my lunch break at the lake, the next I’m hiding books with Montag in Fahrenheit 451. That’s the funny thing with books, they’ll take you anywhere.